Fedora DEI PR (Capable Developers Have Mostly Fled), IBM Layoffs in Several Countries
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora DEI Team 2023 Q4: Appreciation Week and new members
The Fedora Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Team rounded out 2023 with a focus on celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fedora Project and officially welcoming new team members. This post is a brief recap of the fourth quarter of 2023 (October to December) for the DEI Team. The end of the year is typically a slower time in Fedora due to holidays, but we had some major highlights in 2023 Q4 anyways: [...]
-
IBM to lay off hundreds in Bratislava
The IBM International Services Centre in Bratislava is to lay off hundreds of staff, reports the Index magazine.
According to Index, the mass layoffs were indirectly confirmed by the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family. Although its spokeswoman Marianna Šebová did not mention the company itself, she did say that 439 jobs in the business consulting activities sector were at risk.
-
IBM Canada Layoffs in April: Cuts affecting long-serving staff, reports
Samfiru Tumarkin LLP has learned that IBM Canada is reportedly restructuring and laying off an unspecified number of employees through what they are referring to as a ‘Resource Action.’ Many of those affected are long-serving employees.
This closely follows news that the tech giant’s chief communications officer held a seven-minute meeting in March to announce cuts to its marketing and communications division.
The reduction also comes less than a year after CEO Arvind Krishna said he could “easily see” around 7,800 of the company’s back-office roles replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the coming years.