Fedora DEI PR (Capable Developers Have Mostly Fled), IBM Layoffs in Several Countries

Protection for Intermediaries Is Vital for the Internet in Mexico

We often overlook the factors that enable the Internet to accommodate a wide range of applications, from real-time surgeries to viral memes, and individual expression. Some of those factors are technical and some are policy.

KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released Ahead of the KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment

Highlights of KDE Frameworks 6.1 include a new filter for the icon chooser dialog so you can see only symbolic icons, or no symbolic icons, improved keyboard navigation in Kirigami sidebars powered by the GlobalDrawer component, and a bigger size of the “Get new Plasma Widgets” dialog.

Ardour 8.5 Open-Source DAW Improves Linux and AAF Import Support

Coming one and a half months after Ardour 8.4, the Ardour 8.5 release is here to improve Linux support by addressing a crash reported by users in version 8.4 that occurred whenever a file selection dialog was opened. According to the devs, the crash was triggered by the presence of certain icon files. Additionally, this release implements automatic handling of SIG32, which makes it easier to use Ardour --gdb on Linux systems.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU

TUXEDO Sirius 16 was TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop, launched in November 2023. Now, TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 is here with a faster processor (APU), namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Is Now Available for Download with GNOME 46, Linux 6.8

With only two weeks left before Ubuntu 24.04 LTS hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give users a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta comes with the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.8.

KDE Gear 24.02.2 Brings Bugfixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, and Other Apps

KDE Gear 24.02.2 is here three weeks after the KDE Gear 24.02.1 release and improves the Spectacle screenshot utility so it will no longer show up in the screenshots when it is used outside of the Plasma desktop and KWin on X11.

DFI Introduces First Industrial MicroATX Motherboards with Support for Intel Core 12th/13th/14th Processors

DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).

Cost-efficient Renesas RZ/G2L based Remi-Pi SBC available for $55.00

MYIR’s newly launched Remi Pi, a Renesas RZ/G2L-based SBC, merges cost-efficiency with advanced capabilities, priced at $55.00. It is tailored for both product development and hobbyist projects, boasting features like dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for dual displays, and camera integration. 

Fedora DEI PR (Capable Developers Have Mostly Fled), IBM Layoffs in Several Countries

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2024

A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Penguin parade: Sinevibes now does Linux
Love Linux? Time to show it: CDM fave Sinevibes has brought their Integer effect plug-in to Linux-native VST3. So it’d be great to hear from Linux-using CDMers about this one.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat”: Best New Features
This article showcases the best features of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release (upcoming).
Blaming "Linux" for Intel Defects
PumpkinOS: A Modern Reimplementation of PalmOS for Today’s Platforms
In a world where the personal digital assistant (PDA) has become yet another retro computing system
Linux continues to be above 4% on the desktop
According to the StatCounter, Linux on the desktop has continued to rise and remains above 4%, with this being the healthiest it's ever looked on the desktop
KDE Gear 24.02.2 Brings Bugfixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, and Other Apps
KDE Gear 24.02.2 software suite is now available with bug fixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, Kdenlive, and other KDE apps.
Gentoo Linux becomes an SPI associated project
Gentoo Linux, as a collective of software developers, is pretty good at being a Linux distribution
Linux: From Basement Burner to Almost-Cool Cousin
with a whole 4% desktop market share, Linux might not be dethroning Windows anytime soon, but here’s the thing: that 4% is growing, and it’s growing for a reason
A Linux Machine for a Few Bucks
Uros Popovic's project demonstrates how you can create your own practical Linux computer, completely from scratch, for about $5.
Best Games For Linux
Players can enjoy some of the industry's best games on Linux, although some require a bit more work than others.
KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released Ahead of the KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment
The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Frameworks 6.1 as the first stable update to this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and the KDE Gear suite of apps.
10 Top Desktop Linux distros among Users in 2024 beginning
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
Over the last 40 years, the open-source software (OSS) movement has been a moving target for detractors and supporters
Ardour 8.5 Open-Source DAW Improves Linux and AAF Import Support
Paul Davis announced today the release and general availability of Ardour 8.5 as a new maintenance update to this powerful open-source, cross-platform, and free digital audio workstation (DAW) for Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the second generation (Gen2) TUXEDO Sirius 16 all-AMD Linux gaming laptop with an updated Ryzen 7 processor.
Defences Down! ClamTk is No Longer Maintained
My goals were to give back to Linux, which gave me a lot, and to get better at programming
Orange Pi 5 Pro – A low-cost Rockchip RK3588S SBC with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, dual HDMI video output
The company says the new board supports Orange Pi OS (Droid), Orange Pi OS (Arch), Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12 operating systems
5 Handy Free Linux Typesetting Systems
Only free and open source software is included
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments
Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, announced today the launch of Ubuntu Pro for Devices bringing security and long-term compliance to IoT deployments.
Gemini Protocol (gemini://) Soon Turns 2 in Tux Machines [original]
site turns 20 in less than 2 months
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Is Now Available for Download with GNOME 46, Linux 6.8
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system for public testing ahead of the final release on April 25th, 2024.
Remi Pi is a compact, low-cost SBC powered by a Renesas RZ/G2L Cortex-A55/M33 SoC
MYiR Tech provides a Linux 5.10.83-based image built with the Yocto Project and plans to release Ubuntu and Debian images soon along with open-source drivers
Microsoft employees exposed internal passwords in security lapse
The researchers notified Microsoft of the security lapse on February 6, and Microsoft secured the spilling files on March 5
ThunderSnap! Why We’re Helping Maintain The Thunderbird Snap On Linux
We love our Linux users across all Linux distributions
Radxa NIO 12L – A low-profile MediaTek Genio 1200 SBC with Ubuntu certification for at least 5 years of updates
Radxa says Android, Ubuntu, and Yocto Linux will be supported
Sherlock – find social media accounts by username
This is free and open source software
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
Fragments 3.0
It has finally happened! The long awaited major update of Fragments is now available...
