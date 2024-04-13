Fedora DEI PR (Capable Developers Have Mostly Fled), IBM Layoffs in Several Countries

Samfiru Tumarkin LLP has learned that IBM Canada is reportedly restructuring and laying off an unspecified number of employees through what they are referring to as a ‘Resource Action.’ Many of those affected are long-serving employees.

This closely follows news that the tech giant’s chief communications officer held a seven-minute meeting in March to announce cuts to its marketing and communications division.

The reduction also comes less than a year after CEO Arvind Krishna said he could “easily see” around 7,800 of the company’s back-office roles replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the coming years.