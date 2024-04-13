Open Hardware: Fairbuds, Raspberry Pi, and SparkFun Thing Plus
Repairing the new Fairbuds
We’re so proud of the Fairbuds, our first fully modular in-ear headphones that’s all about premium sound, designed to last. With seven replaceable parts, removable batteries in the earbuds and the charging case, and a three-year extended warranty, the Fairbuds are built to go on and on and on.
Tom's Hardware ☛ PiDock provides Raspberry Pi 400 with laptop-style housing and 1080p display
Vilros has released a new dock for the Raspberry Pi 400 that resembles a laptop, providing a display, trackpad, and GPIO access.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Dicemaster 2000 is a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered dice roller for the visually impaired
Hiro has created Dicemaster 2000, a Pico-powered dice roller for his friend whose vision is worsening but his desire to play tabletop games remains strong.
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun Thing Plus – RA6M5 board supports Bluetooth 5.1 LE through Renesas DA14531MOD module
SparkFun Thing Plus – RA6M5 is a small MCU board based on a 200 MHz Renesas RA6M5 Cortex-M33 microcontroller and a Renesas DA14531MOD Bluetooth 5.1 LE module that follows Adafruit Feather/Sparkfun Thing Plus form factor. The module can transmit data over BLE with just 4mA (at 3.3V) power consumption and the company claims the board to be powered by a coin-cell battery.