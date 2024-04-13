A Linux Machine for a Few Bucks

Linux is well-known for its efficiency and ability to run on some very tiny hardware platforms. Its versatility has made it the go-to operating system for a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to embedded systems and Internet of Things devices. This adaptability stems from its open-source nature, which allows developers to tailor it to suit the specific requirements of various hardware configurations.

But just how tiny and inexpensive of a hardware platform can you get your own useful Linux system up and running on? Many people would probably answer that question by pointing to the diminutive Raspberry Pi Zero, or a similar single board computer. For about ten dollars, and in a package the size of a stick of chewing gum, that would seem like a pretty good answer, even though Linux could run on an even less powerful platform. But that is not really what I had in mind in asking the question about getting your own useful Linux system up and running.

A software engineer by the name of Uros Popovic recently spent some time trying to build a minimal, yet practical, Linux computer completely from scratch, with the goal of keeping the cost under five dollars. Popovic had previously gone through a similar exercise, but did all of the work in a virtual environment. This time the plan was to get mainline Linux running on a custom, physical computer. And lucky for us, the entire project was written-up in detail so that we can play along at home. Be warned that this is not a step-by-step tutorial, however, so you will need to bring some knowledge to the table if you want to recreate the device for yourself.

