Best Games For Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2024



Linux-based operating systems have the capability of playing video games. However, due to the lack of native support for many games within the Linux kernel, several software solutions have been developed to facilitate the running of Windows games. These include applications like Wine, Cedega, and Proton, as well as management tools such as Lutris and PlayOnLinux.

The Linux gaming community is very active online, endeavoring to find ways to play games that are not officially endorsed for the Linux platform. The popular game sales platform, Steam, has done quite a bit to help Linux gamers gain access to games that do not have a native Linux client, primarily through the integrated Steam Play Proton framework. However, some games do need a little bit of effort to get running, despite this.

Read on