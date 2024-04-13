Linux: From Basement Burner to Almost-Cool Cousin

Remember that awkward kid in middle school who wore mismatched socks and carried a Rubik’s Cube everywhere? The one who everyone assumed lived in their parents’ basement solving complex algorithms for fun? That, my friends, was Linux. But guess what? That awkward kid just got a gym membership and learned to do a sick skateboard trick. That’s right, Linux is having a moment, a teeny tiny, niche moment, but a moment nonetheless!

Sure, with a whole 4% desktop market share, Linux might not be dethroning Windows anytime soon, but here’s the thing: that 4% is growing, and it’s growing for a reason. Let’s face it, Windows is like that clingy ex who keeps leaving passive-aggressive messages on your voicemail, and Mac? Well, Mac is the cool kid who only talks to you if you’re wearing the right brand of jeans. Linux, on the other hand, is the friend who’ll help you build a killer gaming PC, troubleshoot your internet connection at 3 AM, and never judge you for your questionable fashion choices.

Here’s why you, yes YOU, should ditch the drama of Windows and the elitism of Mac and join the Linux revolution:

