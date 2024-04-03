Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC

We’ve recently covered MYiR Tech MYD-LT527 industrial development board based on Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 AI SoC and noted Orange Pi is working on one that should even get mainline Linux support. The Avaoto A1 offers another Allwinner T527 hardware option with an SBC design that’s fully open-source.

The board is equipped with up to 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash, HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs, two gigabit Ethernet ports, a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 module, a few USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and the usual 40-pin GPIO header for expansion.

YuzukiHD provides the hardware design files such as schematics and PCB layout (PDF/Altium), Gerber files, and bill of materials (BoM) on GitHub under a CERN-OHL-S (strongly reciprocal) license. There’s nothing about software support right now, but a screenshot running Linux 6.6 on the upcoming Sipeed LM4B (Allwinner T527) system-on-module was shared by GLGH_’s Twitter account where we also got the news about the Avaota A1 board. As mentioned in the introduction, Allwinner also gave a presentation about Linux mainline support for Allwinner T527.

