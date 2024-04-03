Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

System76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Gets 14th Gen Intel HX-Class CPU and More RAM

It’s been more than nine months since System76 updated the Oryx Pro laptop and the latest version, which launches officially on April 2nd, 2024, ships with a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX processor with up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, 36MB cache, 24 total cores, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Nitrux 3.4 Released, the systemd-Free Distro Now Uses KDE Software from Debian

The monthly Nitrux releases continue and Nitrux 3.4 is here as another release shipping with the KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment series, which will continue to be Nitrux’s default graphical environment throughout 2024 until the devs switch it to Maui Shell.

Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22

As you may know, Linux Mint 22 (dubbed Wilma) is currently under development and it should be released sometime in June or July 2024, based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 31st, 2024

First, I wish you all a Happy Easter and thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.2.1 is released: onion services development

This release continues development on onion services, and adds several important security features. More such improvements are on the way. See doc/OnionService.md for instructions and caveats about running onion services with Arti today.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot

Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.

news

Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024

Avaota A1

We’ve recently covered MYiR Tech MYD-LT527 industrial development board based on Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 AI SoC and noted Orange Pi is working on one that should even get mainline Linux support. The Avaoto A1 offers another Allwinner T527 hardware option with an SBC design that’s fully open-source.

The board is equipped with up to 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash, HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs, two gigabit Ethernet ports, a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 module, a few USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and the usual 40-pin GPIO header for expansion.

YuzukiHD provides the hardware design files such as schematics and PCB layout (PDF/Altium), Gerber files, and bill of materials (BoM) on GitHub under a CERN-OHL-S (strongly reciprocal) license. There’s nothing about software support right now, but a screenshot running Linux 6.6 on the upcoming Sipeed LM4B (Allwinner T527) system-on-module was shared by GLGH_’s Twitter account where we also got the news about the Avaota A1 board. As mentioned in the introduction, Allwinner also gave a presentation about Linux mainline support for Allwinner T527.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Nitrux 3.4 Released, the systemd-Free Distro Now Uses KDE Software from Debian
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.4 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable distro built around the KDE software.
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
statCounter: GNU/Linux Adoption in Germany Skyrockets to 7% [original]
New data
GNU/Linux Penetration Rate in France Remains Steady at Around 5% [original]
But only if one counts ChromeOS too
Sixteen new GNU releases and GNU Parallel 20240322 ('Sweden')
Some GNU releases
Flowblade Video Editor 2.14 Adds Editable Titles, Slowmo Playback & USB Shuttle
Flowblade video editor released new major 2.14 version few days ago with exciting new features
Linux 6.9-rc2
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases
Massive Data Breach at AT&T
AT&T in "damage control" mode
In Norway, Microsoft Windows Falls to About Half of Desktops/Laptops, GNU/Linux Measured at Around 20% [original]
Windows was measured at 93% 15 years ago
NetBSD 10.0 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0!
Meet Marknote, KDE’s WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux
Mathis Brüchert announced the release of Marknote, KDE’s new WYSIWYG note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create rich text notes.
Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint lead developer Clement Lefebvre published a new monthly newsletter where he shares more details about some of the major changes coming to the next Linux Mint 22 release related to Thunderbird, PipeWire, and other components.
 
Thunderbird Progresses with Exchange Compatibility
March 2024's Thunderbird Digest reveals Exchange Autodiscovery and OAuth compatibility improvements in the latest update
Windows TCO
half a dozen Windows TCO stories
From Russia with love: ROSA Fresh 12.5 delivers an improved Linux experience
This new version of the Russian-developed operating system is a blend of significant improvements and fresh features
Ubuntu 24.04 Is Coming Soon: Should You Upgrade?
What does this release have to offer, and is it worth bothering to install it
Goodbye Craig Maloney
I'm devastated
Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC
Allwinner also gave a presentation about Linux mainline support for Allwinner T527
Framework 13 | Best Laptop Yet
The Framework 13 is the best laptop I have used to date
xfmpc – graphical GTK+ MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design Contest Deadline Extended!
The new deadline is now set for 23:59 on Saturday, 6th April 2024
NixOS is not reproducible
Okay, sorry for the clickbait
5 Linux network-related commands every new user should know
If you're just starting on your Linux journey, these command lines will help you immensely for network-related purposes
Proprietary: Microsoft and Amazon Making a Proprietary 'Linux'
Not what we need
Security Leftovers
a handful of stories
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Distractions From Windows TCO
everything cast as "Linux"
What I learned when I replaced my cheap Pi 5 PC with a no-name Amazon mini desktop
Pi 5 is still an odd fit for day-to-day desktop use; cheap mini PCs come closer.
Project Bluefin and the future of operating systems
A relatively obscure desktop Linux project hints at a containerized OS future that makes perfect sense for enterprise computing.
EasyOS, Ubuntu, Programming, and More
today's leftovers
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly Fedora
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Sparkfun, and More
Some hardware-side news
today's howtos
5 howtos for today
Security Leftovers
Security related news and updates
Serpent OS: The March Of Progress
Loads of awesome, baremetal is enabled, ISO cycle in next couple of weeks.
Databases: pgmoneta 0.10 and Ora2Pg 24.3 Released
Two new psql releases
Debian: Thoughts on xz and Reports From Colin Watson and Ben Hutchings
3 stories from Debian folks
Android Leftovers
Urgent text alert issued to Android users - check your phone now to avoid costly error
Programming Leftovers
Programming related news
BSD, Games, Windows TCO, and Openwashing
today's leftovers
Beyond the Jokes: April Fools’ Day through the Linux’s Lens
April Fools' Day and Fedora's KDE Plasma switch
Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC
There’s nothing about software support right now, but a screenshot running Linux 6.6
Kirigami Addons 1.1.0
It’s again time for a new Kirigami Addons release
today's howtos
some howtos for noon
Open Hardware: Pinkpad and More
Some hardware projects/news
Linux Candy: ASCII Art Converter
We only feature open source software in this series
Best Free and Open Source Linux Software And Dart Static Site Generators
Open source software is any program where the developer releases the source code for free
Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot
Regarding software, the product page indicates that the SBC will support OrangePi OS, Ubuntu, Debian and Android 12
Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon
With the official release of Fedora 40 coming in April, it's almost time to download the beta and see what's new
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Also some on education and Mozilla
Programming, Linux and BSD Leftovers
kernel and coding
Games: MyRGB and ScummVM 2.8.1
Some news and releases
What Is Tails OS: Everything You Need To Know In 2024!
Tails, the Amnesic Incognito Live System
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Some hardware stories from yesterday
today's howtos
5 howtos for today
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Leftovers
FUD about "linux" too
8 Best Ubuntu Screen Recorder Apps to Install in 2024
No matter which platform you use for your active computing requirements, you will always need certain features and abilities to smoothen your workflow
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
System76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Gets 14th Gen Intel HX-Class CPU and More RAM
Linux hardware vendor System76 has updated their Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop with a 14th Gen Intel HX-Class processor and more memory than previous versions.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 31st, 2024
The 181st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 31st, 2024.
Software: Wireshark Release and More
Some FOSS coverage
today's howtos
howtos for this morning
Tumbleweed Users Face Urgent 2000+ Package Updates
openSUSE rebuilds the entire codebase of Tumbleweed after a backdoor discovery in the xz library
Pop!_OS Users Can Now Update to Linux Kernel 6.8
Pop!_OS user? You can now upgrade to Linux kernel 6.8 which has begun rolling out as a regular package update
SolidRun launches Hailo-15 SOM with up to 20 TOPS AI vision processor
In terms of OS support, the system boasts broad Linux-based software support
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux Screen Recorders
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Review: NixOS 23.11
NixOS is an independently developed Linux distribution that aims to improve the state of the art in system configuration management
KDE Plasma 6 Experience: A Practical Review
A detailed and user-centric review of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop in terms of basic usage, first time experience and a few deal-breakers.