Framework 13 | Best Laptop Yet

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



The Framework 13 is the best laptop I have used to date. This is my my main computer I use for the last nine months, day in and day out at home, the office and traveling domestically as well as internationally. It runs openSUSE Tumbleweed perfectly which makes my digital living on this machine as comfortable as technically possible. It isn’t perfect but it is so close. I get such joy in using the Framework, not just for the carefully thought out engineering but especially the philosophy from which it was born. I will describe how I am using it, what the highlights are and potential areas for improvement.

