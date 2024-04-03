Goodbye Craig Maloney

I'm devastated.

I learned a few hours ago that Craig Maloney (aka cmaloney) passed away this morning.

Craig had joined the Pepper&Carrot project in its early days, almost ten years ago. We immediately clicked: his passion for metal, for retro video games, for creation, for Free/Libre and Open Source projects and communities and much more.

He was involved in testing, reviewing and proofreading the beta versions of each episode under construction with pertinence and precision.

On several occasions, he even saved some rather dull story I wrote, becoming the script doctor for episodes.

