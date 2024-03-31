Latest Arch Linux ISO Release Brings Linux Kernel 6.8, Updated Installer

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 31, 2024



That’s right, the Arch Linux devs were forced to release the ISO snapshot for April 2024 a bit early due to the XZ Utils package being backdoored, which affected the Arch Linux 2024.03.01 ISO image (as well as the virtual machine images and container images) that was available for download on the distribution’s website.

In Arch Linux, the backdoor was present in XZ package versions 5.6.0-1 and 5.6.1-1. The Arch Linux devs were quick to patch the issue and released XZ version 5.6.1-2, which is also included in the new ISO image, Arch Linux 2024.03.29. More details about that are available here.

