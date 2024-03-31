Linux 6.9-rc2

Tux Machines

Download Ebook: Xubuntu Desktop User Guide 2022

This ebook is Xubuntu Documentation published in 2022, free to download and share, a complete user guide of Xubuntu GNU/Linux operating system with Xfce desktop environment for computer and laptop. It mainly introduces and explains about Xubuntu, the system, and Xfce, the graphical user interface, without limiting it to a specific OS version. Even if you don't use Xubuntu, but only use Xfce, this book is a worthy read. We encourage you to print out and share this excellent book as many as possible to people you love if you can. Lastly, we say thank you and greatest appreciation to The Xubuntu Team for publishing this book. Enjoy!

Download Ebook: Kubuntu Desktop 20.04 LTS KDE Plasma

This is the official Kubuntu 20.04 GNU/Linux user manual book in two formats PDF and Ebook free to download and share. This book mainly explains about Kubuntu, for Kubuntu users, and also KDE Plasma Desktop, for everyone who want to learn about it. You can read our short book review below before downloading. We encourage you to print out and share this valuable book as many as possible to people you care about if you can. Lastly, we say thank you and greatest appreciation to The Kubuntu Team for publishing this book. Enjoy!

Mini Pini: A Wi-Fi 6 Radio Module with Dual-Band 2.4GHz/5GHz Connectivity and OpenWrt Support

The Mini Pini is a Wi-Fi 6 radio module designed to meet the challenges of demanding wireless environments. This product leverages Qualcomm’s advanced QCN9074/72 chipset, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless performance across a variety of applications including industrial settings.

M5Stack BugC2: Compact Robotics Gizmo with STM32 MCU & Motor Drivers

The BugC2 with M5StickC PLUS2 is a versatile programmable robot base compatible with the M5StickC series controllers designed for new or advanced users due to its Arduino compatibility.

Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32C6 with Matter support starts at $5.20

SeeedStudio has recently introduced a new addition to their XIAO Series development boards. This latest board brings support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 and integrates Matter compatibility due to its ESP32-C6 integration.

Meet Marknote, KDE’s New WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux

Built with KDE’s Kirigami framework, Marknote is a markdown note management tool that promises to help you easily organize your markdown files into notebooks. By default, the application saves your rich text notes as Markdown files in the Documents folder.

Red Hat Warns Fedora Linux 40/41 and Rawhide Users About Critical Security Flaw

It would appear that the upstream tarballs of the XZ Utils 5.6.0 package, which is distributed via GitHub or the project’s official website, included some extra .m4 files that contained instructions for building the software with a version of GNU Automake that did not exist in the repository.

Linux 6.9-rc2

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2024

Linus Torvalds

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases.


Nor does Easter.


So here we are. Another week has passed, and rc2 is out. Nothing here
look all that remarkable, and the fixes are fairly evenly spread out
(so mostly drivers, because that's the bulk of the code).


Outside of the driver fixes (see shortlog below for details), we've
got some more selftest work (mostly networking and bpf but also some
random fixes), some architecture fixes (mostly x86), some filesystem
work (xfs and btrfs) and random noise in other parts (mm, core kernel,
networking, Kbuild..).


Nothing stands out to me or looks unusual.


                 Linus

Read on

A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
DBOS Introduced
DBOS as in DB OS
GNU poke 4.0 released
I am happy to announce a new major release of GNU poke, version 4.0
Ubuntu Team-Kodi PPA Officially Retired
The Linux world is shifting slowly to packaged deployments and containers
Meet Marknote, KDE's WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux
Mathis Brüchert announced the release of Marknote, KDE’s new WYSIWYG note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create rich text notes.
Android Leftovers
How to find the AT&T phone number for your Android smartwatch
xz Flaw Impacts Very Few People (Mostly Hobbyists With Test Distros). Avoid FUD, Look Instead at Microsoft's Poettering, Microsoft's GitHub, and Microsoft's Andres Freund.
headlines don't tell the full story, they just shape/set the tone
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
 
Linux 6.9-rc2
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases
Latest Arch Linux ISO Release Brings Linux Kernel 6.8, Updated Installer
For those of you who want to install Arch Linux, there’s a new official ISO snapshot available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.8 and featuring an improved installation experience.
Open Hardware, Applications, and Perl
Security Leftovers
And mostly CISA
GTA 5 on GNU/Linux
modders do this
The Case Against Rocky Linux
The whole "AlmaLinux takes shortcuts" was FUD in its purest form
I Made My Friends Think I Was a Linux Hacker Using These 5 Fun Commands
No planets were hacked in the making of this article.
Debian Decided to Postpone the 12.6 Release
After Linux XZ Tarball's backdoor discovery, Debian's devs decided to pause the 12.6 release for an in-depth analysis of CVE effects
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and Linux in the Ham Shack
3 new epsodes
NetBSD 10.0 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0!
Mozilla, Rust, and more
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
mostly Microsoft breach
Free Software: Viewing CT Scans in GNU/Linux, Flatpak, Thorium
3 picks for today
Fairphone, Raspberry Pi, and Free Drivers
Some Open Hardware news
today's howtos
many afternoon picks
Flowblade 2.14 Arrives with Slow motion, Title Editing, and More
Discover the latest features in Flowblade 2.14, including remote control support, title editing, slow motion playback, and more.
Mini Pini: A Wi-Fi 6 Radio Module with Dual-Band 2.4GHz/5GHz Connectivity and OpenWrt Support
According to the 8Devices Wiki page, this product supports both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and OpenWrt 23.05
Security Scares Around "Linux" (Not Even Linux's Fault in Some Cases)
Some panic and alarmism
Ubuntu, SUSE, and more
Open Hardware: ZimaBoard, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi
3 new stories
Kernel: Bootlin's Work and Linux Plumbers Conference's (LPC) Networking Track
some Linux news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Also some CentOS
LibreOffice Survey and Statement on 'Microsoft 365' Being in Breach of the Law
Some LibreOffice updates
Security Leftovers
and some GNU/Linux focus, too
today's howtos
today's batch
Software: GNU/Linux Screen Recorders, Plattenalbum, ucollage, and More
5 new lists or overviews
GNU Wget 1.24.5
Noteworthy changes in release 1.24.5 (2024-03-10)
Your 2024 journey with /e/OS and Murena (and a V2!)
At the heart of /e/OS’s philosophy is a strong belief that individual choices can drive significant change
This Week in GNOME: #141 Sleek Documentation
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 22 to March 29
Proprietary Microsoft and Apple Stuff
more leftovers
Windows TCO and More
Cost of chooosing Windows
Ubuntu, CentOS, and Kernel (Linux)
Some leftover stories
Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, Invidious Galore (Past Week)
Some videos and audio
Android Leftovers
Chrome for Android Will Soon Declutter Your Unused Tabs
Programming Leftovers
Programming with R, Rust, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories, curl had 10,000 bugfixes in 10,000 days
today's howtos
many howtos, some older
GNU+Linux on Phones, Right-to-Repair Bill, and Open Hardware
4 stories
My first impressions of using Linux on my new old refurbished Dell Latitude 5520
The Linux operating system has a lot to offer
The 6 Best Open Source Music Editing Software for Linux
Linux offers a variety of open-source music editing software
This week in KDE: looking forward towards Plasma 6.1
This week I’d like to highlight a very cool development
Games: Proton Experimental, Maniac, and More
Some news from gamingonlinux
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
LibreSSL 3.8.4 and 3.9.1 released
In a not-quite-unexpected announcement, the LibreSSL development team released the new versions
Canonical to manually approve new Snap package names
Part of the problem is that these apps look legitimate to casual inspection
Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years
Ubuntu’s long-term support releases just got even longer, with Canonical today announcing they are eligible for up to 12 years of security coverage from initial release
Open Source Load Balancer RELIANOID CE v7.2.0 is released!
This release is crafted to further advance the journey of establishing the most Reliable Load Balancer
Security and FUD Leftovers
Security for the most part, or lack thereof
Linux-capable RISC-V soft cores for Achronix FPGAs
Achronix has teamed up with Bluespec to offer a family of Linux-capable RISC-V soft processors for the Speedster7t FPGA family
Red Hat Warns Fedora Linux 40/41 and Rawhide Users About Critical Security Flaw
A backdoor was discovered in the upstream xz/liblzma package leading to SSH server compromise and other GNU/Linux distributions are affected as well.
today's howtos
only 3 more for now
Ubuntu 24.04 Swaps Cheese for GNOME Snapshot and Ubuntu in the Wild
Some Ubuntu news
Programming Leftovers
some develoment news, some Linux too
Open Hardware: Purism, Raspberry Pi, NES
Some hardware news
Debian vs. Arch Linux: Which is Better for You?
So, if you need a rock-solid OS with years of support down the road, Debian just might be what you’re looking for
Security Leftovers
Security related stories and updates
Samba 4.20.0 Available for Download
new release
WordPress 6.5 Release Candidate 4
Delay
coreutils-9.5 released
This is to announce coreutils-9.5, a stable releas
Latest LWN Articles Outside Paywall: Kernel and Programming Focus
4 out of 5
today's howtos
many howtos
Podman 5.0 Release and Red Hat Puff Pieces (or Purchased 'Coverage' in Media)
Red Hat leftovers
Openwashing and Microsoft's Awful Security
Lots of TCO stories
Android Leftovers
5.5G networks are here, and so are the first Android phones to support it
Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB
Some FOSS DB news
Tor Browser 13.5a6 is Out and Mozilla is Rogue
privacy pretector and abuse
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Programming Leftovers
lots of R
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More
7 hardware stories
IPFire Location: On getting more data for your byte
IPFire Location is a classic Geolocation database
Games: Scary Picks, Triple-i Initiative, and More
half a dozen postss from gamingonlinux
The Fairphone 4 Camera Refresh: Before and After
“Fairphone is known for its sustainable and repairable phones that are built to last
Orange Pi Developer Conference 2024, upcoming Orange Pi SBCs and products
It will run Ubuntu, Debian, or Android 13 with Linux 5.15
The 6 Best Alternatives to SketchUp for Ubuntu
This article explores the top 6 SketchUp alternatives available for Ubuntu
Top Free and Best Free Open Source Podcasts and Crystal Web Frameworks
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Part 2 - Power Consumption
This is a multi-part blog looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
today's howtos
only 5 foor the time being
Fedora 41 to Adopt Next-Gen DNF5 Package Manager
A change proposal for Fedora 41 aims to bring DNF5 package manager, replacing dnf.
Samba 4.20 Released: Enhancements for Seamless Integration
Samba 4.20 Released with Improved Active Directory Compatibility and New Utilities.
Microsoft and Plagiarism (in Your Face)
More "AI" agenda
Security Leftovers
more major incidents reported
KDE Plasma 6 Experience: A Practical Review
A detailed and user-centric review of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop in terms of basic usage, first time experience and a few deal-breakers.