Linux 6.9-rc2

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2024



Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases.

Nor does Easter.

So here we are. Another week has passed, and rc2 is out. Nothing here look all that remarkable, and the fixes are fairly evenly spread out (so mostly drivers, because that's the bulk of the code).

Outside of the driver fixes (see shortlog below for details), we've got some more selftest work (mostly networking and bpf but also some random fixes), some architecture fixes (mostly x86), some filesystem work (xfs and btrfs) and random noise in other parts (mm, core kernel, networking, Kbuild..).

Nothing stands out to me or looks unusual.

Linus

Read on