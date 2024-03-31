Open Hardware, Applications, and Perl
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Argon THRML 60-RC Review: $20 Raspberry Pi 5 Super-Cooler
Argon’s latest cooler could be the best $20 you’ll spend on your Raspberry Pi 5.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Turn your Raspberry Pi into a NAS using Samba (SMB) Server
Here's a good beginner's Raspberry Pi project where you can turn your Pi into NAS using SMB server.
-
-
Applications
-
Tedium ☛ Recapturing Real Time
A decade ago, real-time social news coverage was a machine that simply worked. With our recent social control media disarray, it feels broken. Can it be fixed?
[...] Today’s Tedium considers one path forward for real-time news in the social media era.
-
Linux Links ☛ Save Time and Effort with these Excellent Free and Open Source Batch Image Processors
Batch image processors are often underrated and don't get the attention they deserve. Here's our verdict.
-
Medevel ☛ A Look at 9 Free and Open-source Face Detection and Recognition Libraries
In this comprehensive blog post, we will be diving deep into the enthralling and rapidly evolving world of face detection and recognition libraries. These advanced and powerful tools are revolutionizing the way we interact with our digital surroundings.
-
Medevel ☛ Pentester's Toolkit: 15+ Powerful Tools for SQL and NoSQL Injection
In the dynamic world of web application security, SQL injection continues to be a dominant threat. Fear not, an abundance of open-source SQL injection tools stands ready to counter this menace.
Equipped with diverse functionalities, these tools are designed to pinpoint and attack vulnerabilities, guaranteeing the unassailable strength of your
-
-
Perl / Raku