New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.13

This is an unscheduled emergency release with important security updates to Firefox for Desktop platforms. Android is unaffected.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino Nano Matter: Integrated with BLE and Thread Connectivity

Open-Source 4WD AI Robot Kit Compatible with Raspberry Pi Models 4 and 5

(Updated) Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00

Radxa’s Penta SATA HAT now compatible with Raspberry Pi 5

Radxa has released a detailed tutorial for their Penta SATA HAT, showcasing its compatibility with the latest Raspberry Pi 5 and their own Rock Pi single-board computers. This cutting-edge device not only offers a range of power options but also supports various RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, and 5, enhancing its functionality and adaptability for diverse storage needs.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2024

  Canonical and Red Hat Keep Competing Over Who Can Suck up to Microsoft Harder
    Latest from Canonical

    New

  Why did Frans Pop choose Debian Day for suicide?
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  Two Weeks Ago, After Belatedly Culling 'AI' (Chatbot Spew/Plagiarism), Google News Became a Lot of Microsoft MSN (Which is Edited by 'AI' Since 2020)
    Google News laid off many of its workers months ago, which can only worsen things
  Links 23/03/2024: Inflation Increases (Again) and Growing Debt in Finland
    Links for the day
  Gemini Links 23/03/2024: New Gemini Arrivals, Microsofters Want to 'Extend' Gemini Protocol
    Links for the day
  Links 23/03/2024: Gershkovich at 1 (Detention in Russia), WikiLeaks Rumours
    Links for the day
  IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 22, 2024
    IRC logs for Friday, March 22, 2024
  Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  Daniel Pocock & DebConf Open Day 2017 in Montreal: two talks, two books
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  Move Over, Linus Torvalds, the Bill Gates-Connected Jim Zemlin is Now "Linux Chief"
    Zemlin is not "Linux chief", he's not even using Linux!
  Links 23/03/2024: Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet From Hell and Microsoft Patent Troll Intellectual Ventures Uses EPO-Granted Patents for Blackmail in Europe
    Links for the day
  Software: PSPP 2.0.1, PowerTOP, and FOSS Weekly
    Some FOSS leftovers
  Red Hat Developer: Implement Proprietary Microsoft and Surveillance
    A day ago in Red Hat's official site
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

Cyprus is Now in the '5% Club' (of GNU/Linux)
statCounter is detecting (via millions of sites) more GNU/Linux users from Cyprus
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
System76 Unveils New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors
Linux hardware vendor System76 unveiled a new Lemur Pro Linux-powered notebook today with a brand-new design and Intel Core Ultra processors.
Usage of Plasma 6's Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
A Reddit user reported that installing a specific global theme in KDE Plasma 6 erased all the information on their computer
The Best Web Browsers for Ubuntu
If you do a quick Google search for “best browser for Ubuntu”, you’ll get no shortage of suggestions. If you’re struggling to sort through the key differences, you’ve come to the right place.
Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
The images here are optimized for faster loading
Android Leftovers
The OnePlus 9 series likely just got its last major Android update
Radxa Penta SATA HAT adds up to five SATA drives to the Raspberry Pi 5 for NAS applications
The other change is the configuration method (up to PCIe Gen3) for Raspberry Pi OS which is explained on the Radxa documentation website
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
5 more picks, some FUD
today's leftovers
half a dozen more stories
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links for today
Fedora News and Podman 5.0
Red Hat news
Security Leftovers
Security news with Linux focus
today's howtos
many more howtos for day's end
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
7 new stories
BSD: FreeBSD vs. GNU/Linux, HardenedBSD, OpenBSD
Some BSD news and gossip
Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available
This Week in GNOME: #140 Forty-six!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 15 to March 22
Exploring Cosmic Desktop: A Detailed First Look
I did a test drive of the dev version of the Cosmic desktop from System76. Here's a first look with many wonderful details.
The Lunduke Journal has been banned from YouTube
The Lunduke Journal is no longer allowed to upload any videos to YouTube
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS stories
Programming Leftovers
Announcing Rust 1.77.0 too
Open Hardware Leftovers
Devices and a Linux focus
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
new Windows TCO examples
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM distros and such
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Tails of Iron 2, and More
half a dozen new stories from Liam Dawe et al
Security Leftovers
non-Linux but relevant
Figuring out how ipsec transforms work in Linux
I’m going to try to explain how you do ipsec at a very basic level within Linux networking stack without using an ipsec toolkit
This week in KDE
The bug-fixing continued this week with the aim of getting Plasma 6.0.3 into a great state
Quimup – client for the Music Player Daemon
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
Best Free and Open Source Web Browser And Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Open-Source 4WD AI Robot Kit Compatible with Raspberry Pi Models 4 and 5
The main host controller utilizes either a Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5
Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00
Linux and FreeRTOS operating systems
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Security Tools and Ubuntu Security Issues
a batch of new reports
Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
The startup wants to compete directly with Windows as the go-to handheld OS
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
Security Leftovers
Security news and trouble
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links and perl release
BSD: Beacon Awards Summary and BSD Now
a little from BSD camp
Linux Graphics: "Nova" Driver for NVIDIA, wayland-protocols 1.34
2 new updates
today's howtos
a first weekend batch
MakuluLinux Shift 2024.03.18 Is Live
New distro release and more
Mozilla Admits Supporting a Doxing Service and "Programmed in Rust" Under Criticism (Some Rust News)
Not good news from/about Mozilla
NetBSD 10.0 RC6 available!
please help testing
Kubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Switching to the Calamares Installer by Default
The upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution is switching to Calamares as the default graphical installer and sticks to KDE Plasma 5 series.
iXsystems Confirms Ongoing Support for Both TrueNAS CORE and SCALE
Following the recent buzz about iXsystems shifting its attention to the Linux-based TrueNAS SCALE
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories
Windows TCO and Integrity Risks
Mostly Windows TCO stories
today's howtos
Friday picks
Quirky has returned!
Quirky was a full installation, occupying an entire partition
Programming Leftovers
Rust, Python, and more
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, FPGAs, and Binary Enigma
4 new posts
Linux Kernel and Graphics News
3 assorted stories
Former CEO Leaves, Kubernetes, and Clown Computing Hype
The latest from Red Hat itself
Games: GitLab Takes Down Free Software, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and More
9 stories about gaming for GNU/Linux users
Android Leftovers
Android 15 could fix a major annoyance with Pixel’s webcam mode
Plasma Arrives in openSUSE’s Releases
A lot of excitement was brewing at the announcement of KDE’s Plasma 6 release
Best Free and Open Source Application
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
KDE Gear 24.02.1 Improves Dolphin, Spectacle, Okular, and Other KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.02.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 24.02 software suite bringing bug fixes and improvements for many of the default KDE applications.
Happy Third Birthday, to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation!
Time to put on your birthday hat and sing Happy Birthday. Today the AlmaLinux OS Foundation turns three
In Africa, in Some Countries, Windows Measured at as Low as 2% (in Some Countries Android Exceeds 90%)
A Microsoft nightmare
FOSS and IBM Leftovers
mostly FOSS links
Steam Family Sharing and New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients
Some news for gamers
Programming Leftovers
R, Java,, and more
System76: Delivering Immersive Experiences with Streaming Global
Chief Revenue Officer and head of strategy
Kernel: btrfs, BPF, pidfds
Some Linux news
today's howtos
mostly from Thursday
Security Leftovers
many stories about incidents and patches
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Software: Debian, Top 10 Lists, and Plattenalbum
Some FOSS articles
Open Hardware: Hackintosh, RISC-V, Purple Pi, and Raspberry Pi
4 new stories
GNOME: Tracker, GNOME OS, and GVfs for GNOME 46
Some GNOME updates
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Microsoft seems to be Poking its Users Again for Windows 11 Upgrade: It's Time to Use Linux!
Just another Microsoft annoyance