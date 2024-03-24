Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Canonical and Red Hat Keep Competing Over Who Can Suck up to Microsoft Harder
Latest from Canonical
New
Why did Frans Pop choose Debian Day for suicide?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Two Weeks Ago, After Belatedly Culling 'AI' (Chatbot Spew/Plagiarism), Google News Became a Lot of Microsoft MSN (Which is Edited by 'AI' Since 2020)
Google News laid off many of its workers months ago, which can only worsen things
Links 23/03/2024: Inflation Increases (Again) and Growing Debt in Finland
Links for the day
Gemini Links 23/03/2024: New Gemini Arrivals, Microsofters Want to 'Extend' Gemini Protocol
Links for the day
Links 23/03/2024: Gershkovich at 1 (Detention in Russia), WikiLeaks Rumours
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 22, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, March 22, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Daniel Pocock & DebConf Open Day 2017 in Montreal: two talks, two books
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Move Over, Linus Torvalds, the Bill Gates-Connected Jim Zemlin is Now "Linux Chief"
Zemlin is not "Linux chief", he's not even using Linux!
Links 23/03/2024: Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet From Hell and Microsoft Patent Troll Intellectual Ventures Uses EPO-Granted Patents for Blackmail in Europe
Links for the day
Software: PSPP 2.0.1, PowerTOP, and FOSS Weekly
Some FOSS leftovers
Red Hat Developer: Implement Proprietary Microsoft and Surveillance
A day ago in Red Hat's official site
