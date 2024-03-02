Best email client for Linux 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2024



Finding the best email client for Linux might seem like a strange search in today's world of rapid, internet-based communication. Slack and instant messaging bring immediate responses, but email remains a cornerstone of business. Well suited to longer explanations and considered responses, email is both a live medium and a passive archive that grows over time to become an audit trail of who said what, to whom, and when.

While you won't see the likes of Outlook and Apple Mail on a Linux box, many third-party developers, well known for Windows- and macOS-based clients, have developed matching applications for open source platforms. To help you choose between them, we've reviewed a selection here, along with Evolution and Kontact, the default email clients for the Gnome and KDE desktop environments.

