Distrobox 1.7 Improves NVIDIA Support, Wolfi Containers, and Adds New Flags

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 28, 2024



Distrobox 1.7 comes with important changes like improved support for NVIDIA systems, improved support for Wolfi containers, improved support for rootful containers for exported graphical apps, better systemd support for initful containers, better login shell management, and improved Terminfo support.

On top of that, Distrobox 1.7 adds zsh completions, bumps the default container image for Fedora Linux to Fedora Linux 39 and removes support for Fedora Linux 36, updates the Steam Deck installation guide, and improves support for the Gentoo container when adding the --ask argument to the EMERGE_DEFAULT_OPTS environment variable.

