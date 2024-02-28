Kali Linux 2024.1 Penetration Testing Distro Is Here with Linux 6.6 LTS, New Look

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 28, 2024



In the good tradition of keeping Kali Linux’s interface fresh every year, Kali Linux 2024.1 brings a 2024 theme refresh for a fresh new look and feel by adding new wallpapers and themes to the desktop, boot loader, and login screen, as well as a few new app icons. The theme refresh was done for both the regular Kali and Kali Purple editions.

New tools included in this update are the BlueHydra Bluetooth device discovery service, OpenTAXII TAXII server implementation from EclecticIQ, readpe command-line tools to manipulate Windows PE files, Snort flexible network Intrusion Detection System (IDS), and Above, an invisible protocol sniffer for finding vulnerabilities in the network.

