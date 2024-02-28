Deep Dive: A Complete Automated Yocto-Linux Build Setup for RaspberryPi

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2024



Triple Helix Consulting has released a complete Yocto Linux build for Raspberry Pi (RPI) to open source. With it, you can make a custom lightweight distribution for Embedded projects and products. The project comes with an extensive 30-page guide.

While the main tools for this have existed for years, taking the basic Yocto, RPI, Poky and OpenEmbedded layers and adapting them to a custom build is often a challenge. It requires deeper knowledge in both Yocto and Linux, in combination with Embedded / RPI specifics. To help with that, in this newly released project all the custom setup is already done. We also added scripts for automatic download and build, requiring the execution of only a few commands.

