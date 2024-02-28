Security and Integrity FUD Against "Linux"
-
Cyber Security News ☛ Nood RAT Attacking Linux Servers To Steal Sensitive Data [Ed: WebLogic is proprietary software; is "Linux" being blamed again for some vulnerable proprietary nonsense?]
Some of the previous attacks that used Nood RAT were WebLogic vulnerability attacks (CVE-2017-10271) and Cloud Snooper APT attacks in 2020.
-
8220 Hacker Group Attacking Linux & Windows Users to Mine Crypto [Ed: Confluence and Apache flaws patched years ago are not a "Linux" issue]
The 8220 Gang has shifted its focus towards exploiting well-known vulnerabilities, including CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2022-26134, to infiltrate cloud systems.
-
XDA ☛ You can now destroy your GPU on Linux with FurMark 2 [Ed: They make it sound like Linux will kill your hardware]
FurMark is one of the most popular GPU stress tests out there, and it has claimed its fair share of broken units after pushing them to their breaking points. Now, 16 years after the app was released, the developer has released FurMark 2 for the public to enjoy. This app adds compatibility for both Windows 64-bit and Linux machines, meaning you can test even more GPUs than ever before.