Linux 6.8-rc6

Another week, another rc. Nothing here really stands out.

Last week I said that I was hoping things would calm down a bit. Technically things did calm down a bit, and rc6 is smaller than rc5 was. But not by a huge amount, and honestly, while there's nothing really alarming here, there's more here than I would really like at this point in the release.

So this may end up being one of those releases that get an rc8. We'll see. The fact that we have a bit more commits than I would really wish for might not be a huge issue when a noticeable portion of said commits end up being about self-tests etc.

So right now I'm still on the fence about things. Most of the stuff here is really just fairly trivial driver updates (and those self-test ones), but we do have regressions being tracked still, so...

Just reading through the appended shortlog, a lot of this really _is_ very trivial, and some of the core stuff (like the RCU fixes by Al) are so esoteric that I kind of doubt anybody has ever hit them in real life. But still.. Over 300 non-merge fixes in the last week isn't exactly quiet.

I'm clearly not ready to make that "do we do an rc8" decision right now. I'll give it another week until I have to make that decision.

Linus