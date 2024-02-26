Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2024



Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released. This latest version of the minimalist operating system challenges the dominance of Windows 11 by offering a lightweight, efficient alternative that can breathe new life into older hardware.

The changelog for Core v15.0 reveals several key updates. You can see a list of notable changes below.

Tiny Core Linux is celebrated by many in the open source community for its minimalistic approach, offering a fast and lightweight operating system that is perfect for older hardware or systems with limited resources.

Read on