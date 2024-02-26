A Poor and Sad Soul Keeps on Attacking Happy People

It's Monday once again and here we are back on our usual schedule. The last time I wrote about the troll (see last week's article) the harrassment, blackmail and "final warning" to the host didn't really work. The police here told me to ignore "the troll" (yes, that's how this person was described by the cops), but I also reserve the right to explain what this person is doing to me. They said I can write about it and I definitely feel encouraged to speak about this. The madman who is digitally punching women is now subscribing my account (very recent; see screenshots) to flood or to spam my email inbox after the failed attempt of hijacking my old and abandoned Facebook account - a tactic which didn't work too well. Seeing the backlash for doing so, and not happy with the outcome associated with such rogue behaviour, maybe this troll should rethink the behaviour and stop acting so badly.

The problem here is that the person has no brain with which to grasp the normal way of thinking and the person wanted to drag people down to the lowest of the lows - since this is where this person prefers to be right now.

This is what this person does to me in one's precious spare time:

A happy person with a healthy life wouldn't waste a single second of his precious life (unfortunately this person has not) spamming and attacking a woman like me - a sane person who is sleeping soundly and resting peacefully (around midnight). I was in fact seeing those spam emails while having tea, I just simply smiled and said "a poor and sad soul wasted his time once again".

Another publicity of your work! Oh, and thank you for giving me the content and topic to write about. The public has the right to know. I'm happily married and not divorced like you. █