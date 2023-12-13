Today in Techrights
Study: Microsoft Replaced the Workers (Some Are Unionised) With H-1Bs
Same tactics as the EPO's
IBM's Ongoing Racism Exposed in New Leaks, Red Hat's Management Fired People for Not Being Racist (CEO Paul Cormier Admits This)
We don't typically use "tweets" as sources
Eben Moglen Correctly Predicted the Demise of Social Control Media and How It Would Happen
Notice what Moglen said about Facebook
More Microsoft Azure Layoffs This Winter, Software Quality Questioned by Insiders
It should be noted that Azure has had layoffs every year since 2020
Links 12/12/2023: VMware Layoffs and Hostilities in South China Sea
Links for the day
Canonical is Microsoft Marketing, Promoting Mass Surveillance as "Ubuntu confidential VMs"
as usual
Android is Peaking in the Republic Of South Korea (Windows Down Sharply in East Asia)
Guess who's "stealing" the share...
The Next Step: Class Action Lawsuit Against Sirius 'Open Source'?
The more people we get onboard with the lawsuit, the cheaper it'll be for each victim to seek reparation and maybe a prison sentence for the perpetrators
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
IRC logs for Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Media That Recycles Very Old News About Patched Flaws (Patch Available for Over 2 Years Already!)
"Log4Shell" is 2021 news
Video: Merry Grav-Mass From Richard Stallman
old video
We Need to Encourage Society to Reject Modern Skinnerboxes (Made for Humans)
We are ruining brain (even emotional) development and so much more
