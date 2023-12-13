Cost of Microsoft Systems (Windows TCO)
Krebs On Security ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday, December 2023 Edition
The final Patch Tuesday of 2023 is upon us, with Microsoft Corp. today releasing fixes for a relatively small number of security holes in its Windows operating systems and other software. Even more unusual, there are no known “zero-day” threats targeting any of the vulnerabilities in December’s patch batch. Still, four of the updates pushed out today address “critical” vulnerabilities that Microsoft says can be exploited by malware or malcontents to seize complete control over a vulnerable Windows device with little or no help from users.
RFERL ☛ Massive Cyberattacks Target Ukraine's Largest Mobile Operator, Online Banking
The cyberattack reportedly left more than 24 million subscribers without service. Card payments were disturbed throughout Ukraine, as Kyivstar's system is critical for card payments in most commercial outlets.
"(The attack) significantly damaged the (IT) infrastructure and limited access. We could not counter it at the virtual level, so we shut down Kyivstar physically to limit the enemy's access," Komarov told state TV.
Silicon Angle ☛ Ukraine’s largest telecom carrier hit with cyberattack of presumed Russian origin
The Kyivstar outage has had repercussions with two Ukrainian banks, PrivatBank and Monobank. The former’s banking network had ATMs and point-of-sale terminals go offline because of the outage. The latter bank coincidentally was hit with a denial-of-service attack that was quickly mediated and services restored today, according to its Telegram channel.
The Record ☛ Ukraine's largest telecom operator shut down after cyberattack
Sources within Kyivstar told several Ukrainian media outlets that [crackers] breached “a part of the operator's internal systems” and that the company is working to “launch duplicate systems.” The decision to completely shut down the Kyivstar system was made by security forces and the operator in order to "localize" the impact of the attack, one of the sources said.
Silicon Angle ☛ Data protection and beyond: Safeguarding the digital world
Ransomware has become a pervasive threat across all industries, making it a top concern for businesses, according to Scimone. Despite the evolving threat landscape, many cybersecurity best practices from a decade ago remain relevant.
Silicon Angle ☛ Toyota hacked again, this time through its German financial services arm
The breach, which affected Toyota Financial Services, was initially disclosed in November, with the company taking systems offline as a result. The Medusa ransomware gang subsequently claimed responsibility, claiming on its leaks site that it had stolen financial documents, purchase invoices, hashed account passwords, clear-text user IDs and passwords, agreements, passport scans, internal organization charts, financial performance reports and other company information.
Silicon Angle ☛ Alleged Chinese cyberattacks target US power and water systems
Volt Typhoon campaigns emphasize stealth, using advanced techniques such as living-off-the-land binaries of LOLBins and hands-on-keyboard activity. The group’s tactics include gathering credentials, staging data for exfiltration, and maintaining persistence in compromised systems using valid credentials.