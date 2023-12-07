Canonical on Edge storage with MicroCeph and Joining the Sylva project
Edge storage with MicroCeph
Here, there, everywhere – MicroCeph makes edge storage easy Data is everywhere, not just in large centralised data centres, but in smaller outposts, like retail outlets, remote or branch offices, filming locations and even cars.
Canonical joins the Sylva project
Canonical is proud to announce that we have joined the Sylva project of 'Linux' Foundation Europe as a General Member. We aim to bring our open source infrastructure solutions to Sylva and contribute to the project’s goal of providing a platform to validate cloud-native telco functions.