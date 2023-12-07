today's leftovers
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla Asks US Supreme Court to Support Responsible Content Moderation [Ed: Mozilla lobbying for online censorship. Mozilla is not even hiding it anymore; it actively lobbies for more Internet censorship, even when the censorship is done by Elon Musk, Salafi Arabia (KSA), and the Communist Party of China. Do not give Mozilla "business" anymore; to them, the users have become mere "products" to be controlled and "monetised" (see who manages Mozilla these days). Mozilla's vision of the Net is not open.]
Today Mozilla Corporation joined an amicus brief in a pair of important Supreme Court cases. The cases consider Texas and Florida laws that prohibit social control media platforms from removing hateful and abusive content. If upheld, these laws would make content moderation impossible and would make the internet a much less safe place for all of us. Mozilla urges the Supreme Court to find them unconstitutional.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Peter Robinson: Getting started with OpenCL using mesa/rusticl
Mesa, the open source low level graphics stack, has featured support for Open Compute Language (OpenCL) for some time via a front end called Clover. The problem was that the GPUs that it supported were limited, it didn’t have Image support, and wasn’t really under active development.
-
-
Games
-
Gwyn Ciesla: Minetest 5.8.0
Minetest 5.8.0 is coming to Rawhide and Fedora 39.
The biggest change users should be aware of is that the Minetest Game is no longer shipped with the engine by upstream, and this is reflected in the #fedora packaging as well. At first run, desktop users will be asked if they’d like to re-download the Minetest game, which is needed to play previously created worlds that use it.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - November 2023
Hello from a snowy Montréal! My life has been pretty busy lately1 so please forgive this late report.
On November 19th, our local Debian User Group met at Montreal's most prominent hackerspace, Foulab. We've been there a few times already, but since our last visit, Foulab has had some membership/financial troubles. Happy to say things are going well again and a new team has taken over the space.
This meetup wasn't the most productive day for me (something about being exhausted apparently makes it hard to concentrate), but other people did a bunch of interesting stuff :)
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
Net2 ☛ Litespeed or Apache: Which One is Best for WordPress
Selecting the right web server is a pivotal decision when it comes to optimizing the performance of a WordPress website. Among the contenders that stand out in this realm, LiteSpeed and Apache have emerged as leading choices, each with its own set of strengths and considerations.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 426.5 – Cry “Havoc!” and Bring Forth The Tablets of War.
In our Innards section: Tablets. GNU/Linux tablets. In "Check This Out": Ubuntu Touch OTA, PineTab 2, and Enter Shikari - Anaesthetist Download
-