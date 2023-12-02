today's leftovers
-
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: Day 1, TinyCore linux
Size of download is 22M bytes.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Fake chips, I got stung
Unfortunately, in the tech sector, just like many other sectors, there are scammers around. When you are dealing with electronics this is typically in the form of chips that have had their markings changed, usually to make them appear as if they are a more expensive chip. This has happened to me, so I’ll talk a bit about it.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ 10 Gigabit Ethernet slots into your M.2 port, costs only $86
Upgrading your home network to 10GbE represents a costly investment because you'll need a 10GbE-capable router, network switch, new CAT 6a Ethernet cables, and a system that can harness 10GbE speeds. You don't usually find 10GbE ports on mainstream motherboards. Those ports are more common on very premium or server-grade motherboards. However, an add-in network card can be helpful when your motherboard doesn't have a 10GbE port.
There are two types of network cards: the kind that slots into a standard expansion slot on the motherboard or the type that utilizes an M.2 slot wired to the 10GbE port installed inside your system. Either variety is a cost-effective choice that doesn't require the consumer to spend hundreds of dollars to upgrade to a new motherboard to get 10GbE support.
-
Arduino ☛ Real-time notifications and much more in the new Arduino IoT Cloud Remote app
As your list of projects grows and time becomes a rare commodity, checking the status of all your projects on a regular basis is nearly impossible. That’s why having a heads-up for anything significant happening in your deployments is an absolute game-changer. A few months ago, we introduced Triggers and Notifications, a feature that allows you to configure conditions in the Arduino Cloud that trigger email notifications.
Now, with the new IoT Remote app version, you can customize and receive alerts directly on your mobile device. Because we know how life can sometimes get crazy and convenient it is to get notified directly on your phone.