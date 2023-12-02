today's leftovers

Upgrading your home network to 10GbE represents a costly investment because you'll need a 10GbE-capable router, network switch, new CAT 6a Ethernet cables, and a system that can harness 10GbE speeds. You don't usually find 10GbE ports on mainstream motherboards. Those ports are more common on very premium or server-grade motherboards. However, an add-in network card can be helpful when your motherboard doesn't have a 10GbE port.

There are two types of network cards: the kind that slots into a standard expansion slot on the motherboard or the type that utilizes an M.2 slot wired to the 10GbE port installed inside your system. Either variety is a cost-effective choice that doesn't require the consumer to spend hundreds of dollars to upgrade to a new motherboard to get 10GbE support.