Audiocasts/Shows: pfSense Makes no Sense, Cyber|Show on Fixing The System
#021 | S2 | Reflections | Dana Meadows - Fixing The System - Part 2: Communications and Delays
In this episode of reflections, Helen and Andy continue to analyse the work of the late Dana Meadows, one of the greatest systems thinkers. This episode covers part 2, communications and delays.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ pfSense Makes no Sense | Self-Hosted 111
We break down the state of the pfSense changes and the red flags we see. Plus, we're joined by Wolfgang from Wolfgang's channel to dig into his homelab and much more. Special Guest: Wolfgang.