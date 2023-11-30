Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

Honestly, I'm approaching 'infantile' stages of familiarity with graphics drivers, but I know enough to mess up the driver (a lot) and quite rarely get something working on my own. I hope that with the Pi 5's better PCIe bus (and Gen 3.0 speeds, even if unofficial), more people can work on squashing arm64 vs x86-related memory access bugs in various drivers.

The best thing is on the Pi 5, I've so far never encountered any bugs where the entire system crashes (to the point the kernel can't recover). On the Compute Module 4, I had to hard pull power and re-apply it to get back into a working state! Debugging is immeasurably if you can get an error message or exception, and the entire system doesn't explode every time you test it :)