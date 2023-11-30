Open Hardware and Linux-centric Hardware
Ruben Schade ☛ Shinri and Reine found me some PS/2 cables!
Last Saturday I talked about buying a KVM for my stack of old computers, on account of having no space. The unit didn’t come with cables unfortunately, and tracking down ones that didn’t end up costing as much as the unit itself was difficult.
Hackaday ☛ Capacitive Rainmeter Measures The Sky Water Just Fine
If you’ve got a smart home, or you just want to know how soaked your garden is getting in the winter, you might want to measure rainfall. There are a bunch of ways to go about it, and this capacitive rainmeter solution from [Magnus Thome] might just be the perfect solution you’re looking for.
Gizmodo ☛ Ikea Just Announced Smart Home Sensors for Under $10
Ikea just announced a set of smart home sensors: a door and window sensor named Parasoll, a motion sensor called Vallhorn, and a water leakage sensor called Badring. These are set to be globally released starting in January 2024. The Verge reports that each of the sensors is likely to retail in the U.S. for under $10, based on pricing in Europe.
The Verge ☛ Ikea debuts a trio of affordable smart home sensors
Ikea’s push to democratize the smart home continues with the introduction of three new Zigbee sensors that won’t break the bank. There’s Parasoll, the door and window sensor; Vallhorn, the motion sensor; and Badring, the water leakage sensor. They’ll all be priced less than $10 when they go on sale globally in the first half of next year.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Waveshare ESP32-S3 dev board integrates 4.3” Touch LCD
Waveshare has unveiled a versatile development board incorporating the ESP32-S3 SoC and a 4.3” capacitive touch display, making it ideal for projects requiring a touch interface and connectivity. This board is especially suitable for developing Human-Machine Interfaces, IoT devices, and other interactive applications.
CNX Software ☛ Microchip PIC18-Q24 8-bit MCU focuses on security and supports Multi-Voltage I/O (MVIO)
The newly introduced Microchip PIC18-Q24 8-bit MCU implements security measures such as the Programming and Debugging Interface Disable (PDID) feature and optional support for an immutable bootloader, as well as support for Multi-Voltage I/O (MVIO) to interface with digital inputs or outputs at different operating voltages without the needs for level shifters. While it’s fun to find a new MCU platform that you can hack via serial, JTAG, or other debug interfaces, it can be a security issue, and the Microchip PIC18-Q24 aims to make that impossible by disabling programming and debugging interfaces and the 8-bit microcontroller also offers an option to make the bootloader impossible to modify once a specific configuration bit has been set.