today's howtos
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux terminal bash – howto scan + optimize wifi wlan signal – workaround Interface doesn’t support scanning : Device or resource busy
François Marier: Automatically rebooting for kernel updates
I use
reboot-notifieron most of my servers to let me know when I need to reboot them for kernel updates since I want to decide exactly when those machines go down. On the other hand, my home backup server has very predictable usage patterns and so I decided to go one step further there and automate these necessary reboots.
To do that, I first installed
reboot-notifierwhich puts the following script in
/etc/kernel/postinst.d/reboot-notifierto detect when a new kernel was installed:
Linux.org ☛ Kali in VirtualBoxIf you experiment with VirtualBox and GNU/Linux distros, then I'm sure you have tried Kali as a Virtual Machine.
With Kali 2023.2, there are special virtual machines (VM) made for downloading that have impressive performance.
VM Files
The Kali site includes Virtual Machine files for VMware, VirtualBox, Hyper-V and QEMU. There are weekly builds as well as 32-bit and 64-bit versions.
Medevel ☛ Understanding IP Address: The Basic Things to Know
In the vast and intricate landscape of the internet, a fundamental concept governs the very essence of communication - IP addresses. IP is the acronym for Internet Protocol, and these addresses essentially act as the digital fingerprints of devices interwoven within the vast web.