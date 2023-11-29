I use reboot-notifier on most of my servers to let me know when I need to reboot them for kernel updates since I want to decide exactly when those machines go down. On the other hand, my home backup server has very predictable usage patterns and so I decided to go one step further there and automate these necessary reboots.

To do that, I first installed reboot-notifier which puts the following script in /etc/kernel/postinst.d/reboot-notifier to detect when a new kernel was installed: