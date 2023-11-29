Tux Machines

FriendlyELEC NAS Kit with 2.5GbE port and up to 16GB RAM

IBASE announces 3.5” SBC with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a2

This release updates Firefox to 115.5.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 120.

9to5Linux

Linux Kernel 6.5 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS

Linux kernel 6.5 was released by Linus Torvalds on August 27th, 2023, to celebrate Linux’s 32nd birthday. It introduces exciting new features like Wi-Fi 7 support, MIDI 2.0 support in ALSA, ACPI support for the RISC-V architecture, Landlock support for UML (User-Mode Linux), as well as AMD “Zen” system improvements.

Nitrux 3.2 Released with Aesthetic FHS, Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, and Updated Installer

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel in the usual Liquorix flavor for uncompromised responsiveness, Nitrux 3.2 is here to introduce a new feature called Aesthetic FHS, which is a new file system hierarchy standard in an attempt to make the Linux FHS (Filesystem Hierarchy Standard) directories in the root directory more human-readable. A future release will replace Linux FHS entirely with Aesthetic FHS.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 26th, 2023

PipeWire Hits 1.0.0 with Improved JACK and Buffer Optimizations
Revamped PipeWire 1.0.0 delivers memfd/dma-buf leak resolutions, improved JACK port handling, and more
This week in KDE: the Plasma 6 feature freeze approaches
At this point nearly all the planned features for Plasma 6 are done
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO’s First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
TUXEDO Sirius 16 announced as TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT.
 
Red Hat Plans to Retire X.Org Server in RHEL 10
Red Hat announces the removal of X.Org Server in RHEL 10, signalling a strategic move towards a more secure, feature-rich graphical environment with Wayland.
Ultramarine Linux 39 Review: Fedora for Everyone
A review of Ultramarine Linux 39, which brings the Fedora 39 base, the latest Kernel and customized desktops.
weston 13.0.0
This is the official release for weston 13.0.0
Switcheroo - Simple & Modern GTK4 Image Converter for Linux
Looking for app to convert your photo images into other formats? Try Switcheroo.
Google Messages Gets Support for Ultra HDR
Red Hat’s RHEL 10 will Phase Out Xorg in Favor of Wayland
RHEL 10’s plan reveals Wayland’s dominance in future Linux releases, focusing on enhanced display features
Let’s talk about Fairphone’s work in the Congo
There has been a lot of social media buzz over the last few weeks on a myriad of issues related to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Extend the Lifespan of Your Android Phone Battery with These Tips
LinuxYuck: Openwashing-as-a-Service, Even for Controversial Microsoft Back Doors on Many Computer Boards
For those who don't know what ThreadX is and why it's so notorious (Microsoft merely bought it as a Trojan horse), research the matter
Serving in a Third of a Second (HTTP/S and Gemini)
Latency or overhead boil down to the network (packet transmission)
Oracle Linux 8 Update 9
History is Not an Opinion
54 Gemini Clients You Can Use to Browse Gemini Edition (gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org)
Microsoft's Bing Has Collapsed in Pakistan Since 'ChatGPT' Hype
What is the future of Microsoft if even hundreds of millions in media bribes (for puff pieces) cannot revitalise its search ambitions?
Releases: Data Generator for PostgreSQL, Kiwi TCMS, Notepad++
3 new releases
New or Updated Lists of GNU/Linux Software
3 lists today
Qubes OS 4.2.0-rc5 is available for testing
5th RC for 4.2.0 is now available
OpenZFS Data Loss, Linux Revisionism, and Wayland Conflict
Linux 6.7-rc3
By Linus Torvalds
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.4 released
MiniDebConf Cambridge Reports
2 repors from Andrew Cater
This forgotten Android phone did something incredible 4 years ago
Rocky Linux 9.3 Brings Back Cloud and Container Images for PowerPC 64-Bit
RHEL clone Rocky Linux 9.3 has been released today and it’s now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat’s enterprise Linux distributions CentOS Stream and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Ultramarine Linux 39 Launches Featuring Fedora’s Latest Innovations
Ultramarine Linux 39 combines the latest kernel 6.5 with Budgie 10.8.2, offering a different Fedora computing experience
Links 27/11/2023: Australian Wants Tech Companies Under Grip
Links for the day
Mastodon and curl
Building a NetBSD ramdisk kernel
When I used OpenBSD, I was a big fan of bsd.rd: a kernel that includes a root file system with an installer and a few tools
Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL and LINUX Unplugged
2 new episodes
Nations Where Microsoft Windows Falls to Almost Single-Digit Market Share
In many parts of the world Windows is already becoming a rarer sight
Olimex launches STMicro STM32MP157 SoM and open-source hardware EVB
Olimex provides a minimal Debian 11 image with Linux 6.x for the module and EVB
Anniversary release: KPhotoAlbum 5.12.0
We're happy to announce the new release 5.12.0 of KPhotoAlbum, the KDE photo management program
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 26th, 2023
The 164th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 26th, 2023
Open Hardware/Modding: Hacking and Raspberry Pi in Education
Don't Let the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) 'Cancel' the People Who Made GNU/Linux
Corporate money buying influence and agenda
Four Weeks
GNU/Linux and BSD can save them some money, but more importantly, it can help change their perspective on life
DistroWatch Archive Shows Declining Interest in Ubuntu, Growing Popularity of Other Rising Stars
It's actually a healthy shift of power, akin to elections
Assistant At a Glance widget crashing on various Android phones
10 best Linux App alternatives
If you're moving from Windows to Linux, there are several alternative apps that will boost your computing experience
Radxa ROCK 3B Rockchip RK3568 SBC combines Pico-ITX and Raspberry Pi form factors
Radxa currently provides Debian 11 “Bullseye” and Ubuntu 22.04 “Jammy” images for the Rock 5B board
Blue Recorder, Linux Screencast App, Ported to GTK4
GNOME Shell’s built-in screen recording feature is perfect at capturing short clips but when you need to record longer sessions you should use a dedicated screen recording app
FriendlyELEC CM3588 NAS Kit comes with four M.2 Key-M 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x1 sockets
FriendlyELEC provides Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Android 12 TV, FriendlyWrt 21.02/23.05 (OpenWrt forks), and OpenMediaVault images, all based on a fairly recent Linux 6.1 LTS kernel
Review: GhostBSD 23.10.1
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD
PipeWire 1.0 Arrives as First Major Release
PipeWire 1.0 is here! Explore the significant updates and improvements to this modern Linux audio solution for creators and users.
Meet LACT: Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool for AMD GPU Users
Check out the LACT - Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool with features like overclocking, fan curve control, and more for a seamless experience.
OpenSSL 3.2
The major changes and known issues for the 3.2 branch of the OpenSSL toolkit are summarised
Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Confirmed as an LTS
Last month saw the release of the Linux 6.6 kernel, a big update jam-packed with new features, hardware support, security enhancements, and performance improvements