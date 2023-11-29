Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Little useless-useful R functions – How to make R-squared useless
Uselessness is such a long useless word! In statistics, R-squared is a statistical measure, that determines the proportion of variance in dependent variable that can be explained by the independent variable.
Spidermonkey Development Blog: SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 118-121)
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 118 to 121 Nightly release cycles.
The team wishes you Happy Holidays!
We’re working with other Firefox teams to improve performance for popular web frameworks such as React. This work is largely driven by the Speedometer 3 benchmark that Mozilla is collaborating on with other browser vendors. The Performance Team recently gave a talk all about Speedometer 3 at the
performance.now()conference.
We can’t list all of our improvements here, but the list below covers some of this work.
InfoQ ☛ Swift 5.9 Backtracer is Now Concurrency-Aware, Improves Readability and GNU/Linux Support
Besides extending the language through macros and borrow-stile memory management, Swift 5.9 also introduces some helpful features for program debugging, including an out-of-process crash handler, just-in-time debugging support, and backtracking to makes it easier to interpret control flow when using structured concurrency.
Greg Casamento: Objective-C end of life?? Not a chance...
Recently, I saw this article regarding ObjCs "end of life" from JetBrains.
The tiobe index seems to disagree. It’s also important to remember that jetbrains recently had to take down their AppCode application (which sucked) since it didn’t sell.
Jetbrains is the creator of the kotlin language so they have a vested interest in their android customers. I would take their “index” with a grain of salt to say the least.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppCNPy 0.2.12 on CRAN: More Maintenance
A new (and again somewhat minor) maintenance release of the RcppCNPy package arrived on CRAN earlier
RcppCNPy provides R with read and write access to NumPy files thanks to the cnpy library by Carl Rogers along with Rcpp for the glue to R.
Recent changes in r-devel hone in on issues concerning
printfformat string inaccuracies the compiler can detect via the
-Wformat -Wformat-securityflags.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
My work in KDE for November 2023
We’re already in November, but I managed to do a lot of work this month which I’m really happy about.
Quickly something that’s not strictly programming: I was accepted as a member of KDE e.V. early this month, thank you all very much! I was also given moderation powers on Discuss so maybe it will stop rate limiting me when moving posts around.
I also went on a crusade of merging and triaging merge requests on Invent, which some of you might’ve seen. Notably I was able to take care one or two pages worth of open MRs, which I’m really happy about.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2023.48 More Ab5tract
The Raku Core Developers welcome John Haltiwanger as a full core developer on Rakudo, an implementation of the Raku Programming Language.
Python
Adam Young: recvfrom system call in python
With a socket created, and a message sent, the next step in our networking journey is to receive data.
Medevel ☛ Data Visualization using Python Pandas library
In this tutorial, we will explore how to use Pandas to visualize data. We will cover various techniques and code snippets to create insightful visualizations. Let's dive in!
Medevel ☛ How to Filter Data with the Pandas Library (Python Tutorial)
To filter data using Pandas, one effective approach is to utilize boolean indexing. This powerful technique allows you to select rows from a DataFrame based on specific conditions.
Medevel ☛ Tutorial: How to select Rows and Columns using Pandas (Python)
Pandas is a powerful open-source library for data manipulation and analysis in Python. It offers easy-to-use data structures and analysis tools, making it valuable for data scientists, analysts, and developers working with structured data.
Medevel ☛ Install and start using Pandas Python Library for Data Engineering
Pandas is a powerful and popular open-source library for data manipulation and analysis in Python. It provides easy-to-use data structures and data analysis tools, making it a valuable tool for data scientists, analysts, and developers working with structured data.
Medevel ☛ How to Convert JSON file to CSV in 2 Lines of Python Code
To convert JSON to CSV using Python, you can use the pandas library.
