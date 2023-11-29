SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 118 to 121 Nightly release cycles.

The team wishes you Happy Holidays!

We’re working with other Firefox teams to improve performance for popular web frameworks such as React. This work is largely driven by the Speedometer 3 benchmark that Mozilla is collaborating on with other browser vendors. The Performance Team recently gave a talk all about Speedometer 3 at the performance.now() conference.

We can’t list all of our improvements here, but the list below covers some of this work.