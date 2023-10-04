Servers: Technical Debt, Istio 1.19.1, Clown Computing, and WordPress Release
-
Scheduled Maintenance? That’s Another Way of Saying Technical Debt
No truly modern, cloud-native application should require downtime to perform a product upgrade or other routine maintenance.
-
Announcing Istio 1.19.1
This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.19.0 and 1.19.1.
Added the ability to install the Gateway Helm chart with a dual-stack service definition.
Added a new configuration to
ProxyConfigand
ProxyHeaders. This allows customization of headers like
server,
x-forwarded-client-cert, etc. Most notably, these can now be disabled so that they are not modified.
-
Network, Meet Cloud; Cloud, Meet Network
The widely believed notion that the network and the cloud are two different and distinct entities is not true.
-
WordPress 6.4 Beta 2
WordPress 6.4 Beta 2 is now ready for testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it is recommended you evaluate Beta 2 on a test server and site.