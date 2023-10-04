Programming Leftovers
Things I wish I knew about the Ocarina of Time Randomizer
This was last updated for randomizer version 7.1. It’s intended for people familiar with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
Creating Interactive Radar Charts in R with the ‘fmsb’ Library
Radar charts, also known as spider, web, polar, or star plots, are a useful way to visualize multivariate data. In R, we can create radar charts using the fmsb library.
Picat is my favorite new toolbox language
I always like to find new "toolbox languages". These are languages that can quickly be used to quickly solve a set of problems with just the base language and without a whole lot of typing. That's what drove me to learn Raku, so I could quickly do things like "generate 5 random 10-character strings":[...] >
Programming, language
Programming languages represent two things: programming, and language. Programming languages were previously designed very much with the former in mind.
Jussi Pakkanen: Could we make C arrays memory safe? Probably not, but let's try anyway
Preamble
This is a project that I have wanted to implement for a long time. However it has become quite clear that I don't have the time to do it. Thus you get this blog post instead. If someone wants to try to do this on their own, feel free. If you succeed, it would improve computer security by a fair bit.
Nothing in this blog post is actually new. Similar ideas have been posted in research papers such as this one. AFAICT no-one has done a full scale implementation for C.