Arti 1.1.9 is released: Assembling the onions
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.1.9.
Arti 1.1.9 continues work on support for onion services in arti. We now have the code needed to publish onion service descriptors; keep them up-to-date with changes and our introduction points; receive, decrypt, process, and answer introduction requests; and respond to them by delivering traffic to local ports. The pieces are now (mostly) connected; the next month of development will see extensive testing, bugfixing, and refinement.