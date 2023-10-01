The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

The biggest blocker to LibreOffice adoption? LibreOffice

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 01, 2023



I'd love to see LibreOffice grow and explode and become #1 office suite out there. With a free price tag, it could easily do that. But, it first needs to provide the required functionality, and today, it stubbornly refused to that, for ideological reasons. Unfortunately, most people are pragmatic and entirely clueless when it comes to software licensing, so if there's a program that does the job, it could have been written by the Hanseatic Republic, for all they care. Microsoft Office format compatibility is a huge part of the adoption equation. Probably the biggest.

But that's not all. LibreOffice also needs to amp its game across the board. The UI isn't consistent enough, and with too many possible styles, it suffers from over-maintenance. Writer gets most of the attention and care, but it still isn't as optimized as it could be. Calc is just as not as good as Excel, period, formats notwithstanding. Impress is okay for making presentations, but in general, that's a less critical problem. And that's about where we are right now. For years now, I've been waiting for LibreOffice to spread its wings and shine, and like many other prominent open-source projects, and most Linux distros, it seems stuck in that underdog mentality, the super-nice amateur not-so-nice professional cross-section. It baffles and saddens me. Because the opportunity is huge, and I'm terrified by the time LibreOffice finally reacts, it will be too late. Well, one can hope it will be different this time. Ironically, for LibreOffice to be the champion of free it needs to be, ever so slightly, just a little bit, less libre.

