Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family
Peppermint is a minimalistic Linux distribution that aims to provide a lightweight and fast system that demands fewer hardware resources, thus an excellent choice for older computers.
Relying on the Xfce desktop environment, the distribution has two editions based on the stable Debian and Devuan branches.
However, the developers are on track to significantly expand what has been offered so far, with a new addition rising on the horizon. Meet Peppermint Mini.