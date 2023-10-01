Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

The Debian Family

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 01, 2023



THE other day I responded to cocky hogwash entitled "Debian Family" (wherein Debian 'elites' distracted from a tragic death and alluded to a "family" other than some Cambridgeshire-based cabal).

Debian or Deb-Ian is named after a family. Ian is dead (he killed himself after overt abuse by American cops) and Deb(bie) keeps a low profile. I myself have used Debian on my main laptop for nearly 4 years and my wife moved to Debian around January 2020. Last week we moved Tux Machines to Debian 11 and then upgraded to Debian 12. My Raspberry Pi runs Debian 11 and my wife's Pi (400) also runs Debian 11. One might joke that it makes us a Debian kind of family. Techrights also moved to Debian 12 last week.

Debian is still primarily community-run (never mind GAFAM sponsors of Software in the Public Interest (SPI)) and if Debian is a family, then this family is users and developers. Free software is people. Let's keep is that way. █