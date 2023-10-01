The Debian Family
THE other day I responded to cocky hogwash entitled "Debian Family" (wherein Debian 'elites' distracted from a tragic death and alluded to a "family" other than some Cambridgeshire-based cabal).
Debian or Deb-Ian is named after a family. Ian is dead (he killed himself after overt abuse by American cops) and Deb(bie) keeps a low profile. I myself have used Debian on my main laptop for nearly 4 years and my wife moved to Debian around January 2020. Last week we moved Tux Machines to Debian 11 and then upgraded to Debian 12. My Raspberry Pi runs Debian 11 and my wife's Pi (400) also runs Debian 11. One might joke that it makes us a Debian kind of family. Techrights also moved to Debian 12 last week.
Debian is still primarily community-run (never mind GAFAM sponsors of Software in the Public Interest (SPI)) and if Debian is a family, then this family is users and developers. Free software is people. Let's keep is that way. █