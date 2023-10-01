The Debian Family

Tux Machines

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

LinuxGizmos.com

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

The Debian Family

Roy and Rianne Schestowitz

THE other day I responded to cocky hogwash entitled "Debian Family" (wherein Debian 'elites' distracted from a tragic death and alluded to a "family" other than some Cambridgeshire-based cabal).

Debian or Deb-Ian is named after a family. Ian is dead (he killed himself after overt abuse by American cops) and Deb(bie) keeps a low profile. I myself have used Debian on my main laptop for nearly 4 years and my wife moved to Debian around January 2020. Last week we moved Tux Machines to Debian 11 and then upgraded to Debian 12. My Raspberry Pi runs Debian 11 and my wife's Pi (400) also runs Debian 11. One might joke that it makes us a Debian kind of family. Techrights also moved to Debian 12 last week.

Debian is still primarily community-run (never mind GAFAM sponsors of Software in the Public Interest (SPI)) and if Debian is a family, then this family is users and developers. Free software is people. Let's keep is that way.

