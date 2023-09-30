According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Software Development Processes That Move Too Fast and Break Things

THE traditional Drupal site of ours is no more. All the pages were converted to static HTML and the old databases permanently archived. Running the old Drupal site is hard because of versions of MySQL, the underlying storage engine (long abandoned, stale), the version of PHP (deprecated functions), and so on.

The problem isn't limited to complex relational databases and notorious PHP. Python 2 is a reminder of the same issues (moving to Python 3 means extensive code rewrites may be needed; Python 2 is being phased out already). For the sake of software freedom, standards are essential. For standards to be followed simplicity is essential. And keeping things simple means stable APIs and no earth-shattering changes. Software developers need to slow down. It should be feasible to run or use (or maintain) the same software for 20+ years.

Get ready for KDE/Plasma to get less stable again because of Qt6. Need it be mentioned that Qt is proprietary software now? █