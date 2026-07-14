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News About Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 26.10, and "NVIDIA 610 Driver Coming Soon to the Official Ubuntu Repository"
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 fixes Papers bug that sent PDF links to wrong page
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is prepping a bug fix update to Papers, the document viewer that replaced Evince in 25.04, resolving several annoyances – including internal PDF links that jumped to the wrong page. The internal link snafu only occurred in some PDFs, not all, and typically took you to a page one off the actual target. Annoying. The fix stops two separate bits of code that both tried to set the zoom level when links jumped to fit-width or fit-page view.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.10 retires dbus-daemon after 22 year run as default
Ubuntu 26.10 is replacing its D-Bus implementation for the first time since 2004, swapping dbus-daemon for dbus-broker – a change end-users are unlikely to notice. Processes on your desktop talk to each other and to the host system using D-Bus, a ‘message’ bus. This is what the Ubuntu Dock uses to show unread-count badges for apps, what tells your desktop a USB drive has been plugged in, and so on. Two buses are in play.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ NVIDIA 610 Driver Coming Soon to the Official Ubuntu Repository
NVIDIA 610 (610.43.02) graphics driver is finally made into the proposed repository for testing purpose. If everything goes well, it will be released to the general public soon. NVIDIA 610 is the latest new feature branch GNU/Linux driver, which was released more than a month ago on May 26.