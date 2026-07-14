news
Games: Denuvo DRM, CorsixTH 0.70, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Heavy Metal Death Can is a retro survival horror set on a Cold War-era submarine - now on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Heavy Metal Death Can released back in May and just recently the developer updated the game to include Native Linux and macOS support. It was already rated Steam Deck and Steam Machine Verified back in June using Proton.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 looks explosive in the new footage | GamingOnLinux
Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 has a new gameplay video up that was shown off during Bilibili World, 2026 and it looks rather explosive.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Shipolis is a cozy Anno-inspired city builder with a demo live | GamingOnLinux
If you love your more casual exploration and building games, Shipolis seems like a neat one inspired by the Anno series. The developer mentioned it's made with the open source Godot and it will have full Native Linux support, with a demo already available.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ DOOM: The Dark Ages and Digimon Story Time Stranger have Denuvo DRM removed | GamingOnLinux
If you try to avoid games that have Denuvo DRM - here's two more that recently had it removed with DOOM: The Dark Ages and Digimon Story Time Stranger.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE is SteamOS, Steam Deck and Steam Machine Verified | GamingOnLinux
FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE doesn't release until 22nd October, but it has already been put through early tests and is now rated Verified for Steam Deck and Steam Machine. So it should be playable across any SteamOS system.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Theme Hospital game engine CorsixTH 0.70 released with UI scaling, accessibility improvements and more | GamingOnLinux
The classic that is Theme Hospital lives on thanks to the modern re-implementation CorsixTH, with a new version just released making it better than ever!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ vkQuake 1.35.0 brings SDL3, Steam integration, support for the 2021 re-release and more | GamingOnLinux
vkQuake is a special version of id Software's Quake using Vulkan, an advanced port that brings numerous enhancements and the latest release expands it further.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton-CachyOS version 11.0-20260702 brings AMD FSR4 upgrades, Pipewire changes | GamingOnLinux
Proton-CachyOS version 11.0-20260702 has been released to bring a bunch more enhancements to running Windows games on SteamOS / Linux. On top of that dwproton-11.0-6 for playing various Anime games was also updated to bring it in line with the new Proton-CachyOS release.