news
Red Hat on Slop and Kubernetes News
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why good AI agents fail in production: The missing infrastructure layer
The on-call engineer opened her laptop to find 3 unrelated failures from a single AI agent. The agent handled support tickets, processed billing adjustments, and answered customer questions. It ran on LangChain. It had passed every test in staging, and it worked—until it didn't.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating AI vulnerability discovery and achieving operational resilience with automation [Ed: Fluff about slop]
In this blog, I will detail a series of mitigations and techniques you can use to address areas where patches are forthcoming but not yet present, as well as patching production environments in this dynamic world. These strategies are in addition to good perimeter defenses and comprehensive clearinghouse and “find-and-fix” patching initiatives, including IBM and Red Hat’s recently announced Lightwell.
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Server
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Red Hat Official ☛ Results for Red Hat’s Kubernetes fleet management survey
But according to Red Hat's new State of Kubernetes Fleet Management report, that success has a flip side. A staggering 85% of organizations scaled their cluster fleets over the past year, and 70% now run workloads across multiple cloud providers.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.17: Less operational toil and more Kubernetes fleet control
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes version 2.17 is engineered to eliminate these scaling bottlenecks. This release includes a number of standout capabilities that give your IT operations, SRE, and DevOps teams the real-time clarity and automated guardrails they need to run a Kubernetes fleet without daily overhead.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes Dashboard to Headlamp: A Step-by-Step Guide | Kubernetes
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Operating AI/ML Workloads on Kubernetes: A Headlamp Plugin for Kubeflow | Kubernetes
Headlamp itself is an extensible Kubernetes web UI maintained under Kubernetes SIG UI and licensed under Apache 2.0. It runs as a desktop app or in-cluster, and its plugin system lets anyone add first-class views for custom resources.
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