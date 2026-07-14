HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.

The QS93 is based on the NXP i.MX 9352 processor, which includes two Arm Cortex-A55 application cores running at up to 1.7GHz and a 250MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing. The processor also integrates an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.

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Only 36% of people in Africa are online, according to 2025 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates. But every year, more are connecting, creating new opportunities to access education, government services, information, and economic growth.

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KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 14, 2026



Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

KDE Plasma 6.7.3 also adds support for using a drawing tablet stylus to interact with the Overview and Custom Tiling on a Wayland session, updates KRunner’s Bookmarks search provider to return results for two-character queries and use fewer system resources, and updates the Vietnamese lunar calendar to always display text in Vietnamese.

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