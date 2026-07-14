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KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default
Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 also adds support for using a drawing tablet stylus to interact with the Overview and Custom Tiling on a Wayland session, updates KRunner’s Bookmarks search provider to return results for two-character queries and use fewer system resources, and updates the Vietnamese lunar calendar to always display text in Vietnamese.