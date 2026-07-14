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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2026



Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.8 will finally fix the worst part of Spectacle —

KDE does an amazing job getting newcomers fully kitted out with the essential apps. When you install Plasma, you also get excellent tools such as KDE Connect, which acts similarly to Microsoft's Windows Your Phone but is open-source. Likewise, Plasma has its own screenshotting tool called Spectacle, which does the job...for the most part.

See, while Spectacle can capture windows and regions just fine, it's a little lacking in the video recording department. It can record video, but audio is currently unavailable, so every recording you take is in dead silence. Fortunately, it won't be too long until this quirk has been fixed, as Plasma 6.8 will finally allow you to record from your PC's audio or your mic.