GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

With NetBSD, I could install a system comparable to a desktop Linux system with not much effort. If you're used to more technical distros like Debian, Gentoo, or Arch, you would probably feel at home with NetBSD. If you have older hardware, particularly systems that aren't based around x86 processors, NetBSD would also be worth tinkering with.

Open-source desktops aren't just Linux

As much as I love Linux, I always want to see if there might be something better. It's been fun setting up a NetBSD system. The BSDs don't seem to get the recognition they deserve in creating the modern internet. While BSD systems, including NetBSD, have a reputation as great servers, NetBSD is worth trying out as a desktop.