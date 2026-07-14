news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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HowTo Geek ☛ I tried NetBSD as a desktop, and it felt like stepping into the '90s in a good way
With NetBSD, I could install a system comparable to a desktop Linux system with not much effort. If you're used to more technical distros like Debian, Gentoo, or Arch, you would probably feel at home with NetBSD. If you have older hardware, particularly systems that aren't based around x86 processors, NetBSD would also be worth tinkering with.
Open-source desktops aren't just Linux
As much as I love Linux, I always want to see if there might be something better. It's been fun setting up a NetBSD system. The BSDs don't seem to get the recognition they deserve in creating the modern internet. While BSD systems, including NetBSD, have a reputation as great servers, NetBSD is worth trying out as a desktop.
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WINE or Emulation
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Wine 11.13 arrives with better support for input pointers and more | GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.13 is the latest biweekly development release for the Windows compatibility layer - bringing new features and various fixes. We also just recently had the Proton 11 stable release built with Wine 11.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] We begin this week with a look at Artix, an Arch-based distribution which offers a wide selection of editions using different combinations of init and desktop software. [...]
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Debian Family
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Kentaro Hayashi: Try to build Mozc with Bazel 7.7.1
Introduction
Recently, I've got a chance to try building Mozc (Most famous Japanese input method editor) with Bazel.
As you know, recently newer Bazel related packages were landed into debian/unstable.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Hackaday ☛ Clay Extruder Enables Printable Pottery
Ceramic 3D printers, despite using the same fundamental mechanism as standard FDM printers, are much harder to find. Part of this comes down to the material properties of fired ceramics versus thermoplastics, but they’re also significantly harder to build; for example, in his ceramic printer build, [Joshua Bird] had to deal with severe material shrinkage, collapsing bridges, and the surprisingly abrasive effects of clay.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ HackerBox 0128 Mesh Deck explores LoRa communication with Meshtastic
HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ armStone MX8ULP packs NXP i.MX 8ULP into a 100mm Pico-ITX single board computer
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