Content Management Systems (CMS): Bear, Bugs, and WordPress/WordCamp

Only 36% of people in Africa are online, according to 2025 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates. But every year, more are connecting, creating new opportunities to access education, government services, information, and economic growth.

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 confirmed that there is a strong appetite for global collaboration on digital development. But it also highlighted the need to rethink how the forum turns global commitments into measurable results.

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

Coming two weeks after COSMIC 1.2, the COSMIC 1.3 release introduces the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect that makes your graphical session transparent. Frosted Glass can be tweaked from the Appearance page in COSMIC Settings, under the Style section.

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.