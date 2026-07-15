news
Content Management Systems (CMS): Bear, Bugs, and WordPress/WordCamp
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BinaryDigit ☛ Removing Date & Time from Bear Blog Posts – Raging Against the Ex-Beloved Machine
A reader emailed me stating that not displaying the date anywhere on a post does a disservice to readers, as an article's publish date is relevant when it's cultural and technical, which is a very good point and something I didn't even think about, since I do have a few technical posts from the past year.
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Cyble Inc ☛ CISA Warns Of CVE-2026-48939, CVE-2026-56291 Zero-Days
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added CVE-2026-48939 and CVE-2026-56291 to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog after reports confirmed active zero-day attacks targeting the iCagenda and Balbooa extensions for Joomla. Both flaws carry the maximum CVSS severity score of 10.0 and can allow attackers to upload malicious files that ultimately lead to remote code execution.
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Events
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WordPress ☛ Your Guide to WordCamp US 2026
WordCamp US 2026 returns for another year, this time in Phoenix, Arizona, for four days, August 16 to 19. It comes at a moment of real energy for WordPress, as artificial intelligence reshapes everyday workflows, the business of building and maintaining sites is shifting, and new people keep discovering the platform every day.
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