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Internet Society

The Need to Reimagine the WSIS Forum

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 confirmed that there is a strong appetite for global collaboration on digital development. But it also highlighted the need to rethink how the forum turns global commitments into measurable results.

How Local Peering Is Strengthening Africa’s Internet

Only 36% of people in Africa are online, according to 2025 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates. But every year, more are connecting, creating new opportunities to access education, government services, information, and economic growth.

LinuxGizmos.com

Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V core

The Allwinner T153 is manufactured on a 22nm process and combines four Arm Cortex-A7 cores running at up to 1.608GHz with a 600MHz Xuantie E907 RISC-V core.

Ka-Ro QS93 and QS95 solder-down modules come with Linux evaluation boards

The QS93 is based on the NXP i.MX 9352 processor, which includes two Arm Cortex-A55 application cores running at up to 1.7GHz and a 250MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing. The processor also integrates an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.18

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

Coming two weeks after COSMIC 1.2, the COSMIC 1.3 release introduces the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect that makes your graphical session transparent. Frosted Glass can be tweaked from the Appearance page in COSMIC Settings, under the Style section.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

news

Security Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display
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now out
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Google Maps Immersive Navigation seems to be rolling out for Android Auto
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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026
The 300th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 12th, 2026.