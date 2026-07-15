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Free and Open Source Software
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River - serverless group chat application
River is a serverless group chat application that operates over Freenet’s global peer-to-peer network.
Rooms persist without a dedicated host, central service, homeserver, relay or blockchain.
It offers browser-based access on desktop and mobile, together with an optional command-line client for automation, bots and AI agents.
Nobody runs a server for River, and nobody self-hosts: every room lives on Freenet, a network made up of the computers of the people who run it. Because the network caches and serves each room from nodes near whoever’s asking, a busy room gets more capacity as it gets more popular, the opposite of the server model where traffic is a bill someone has to pay.
This is free and open source software.
Adwaita Fonts - typefaces designed for GNOME
Adwaita Fonts is a collection of typefaces designed for the GNOME desktop.
It includes Adwaita Sans, a variation of Inter, and Adwaita Mono, a customized build of Iosevka that complements the proportional typeface.
This is free and open source software.
F* - general-purpose, proof-oriented programming language
F* (pronounced F star) is a general-purpose, proof-oriented programming language designed for writing programs together with machine-checked proofs of their properties.
It combines dependent types with automated and interactive theorem proving. F* supports purely functional and effectful programming, using SMT solving, symbolic computation, and tactics to discharge proof obligations. Verified programs can be extracted to languages including OCaml and F#, while specialised toolchains support C, Rust, WebAssembly, and assembly output.
This is free and open source software.
gwm - Git worktree manager
gwm is a Git worktree manager offering command-line and terminal interfaces for managing worktrees across projects.
It uses native libgit2 operations and provides configurable bootstrap tasks, lifecycle hooks, workspace support, and safety features.
This is free and open source software.
PVS - specification and verification system
PVS is a specification and verification system that combines an expressive specification language with support tools and an interactive theorem prover. It provides a mechanised environment for developing formal specifications and constructing and checking proofs.
The specification language is based on higher-order logic and supports predicate subtypes, dependent types, recursive datatypes, and parameterised theories. PVS integrates type checking with powerful proof automation and decision procedures.
This is free and open source software.