Free and Open Source Software

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.18

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V core

The Allwinner T153 is manufactured on a 22nm process and combines four Arm Cortex-A7 cores running at up to 1.608GHz with a 600MHz Xuantie E907 RISC-V core.

Ka-Ro QS93 and QS95 solder-down modules come with Linux evaluation boards

The QS93 is based on the NXP i.MX 9352 processor, which includes two Arm Cortex-A55 application cores running at up to 1.7GHz and a 250MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing. The processor also integrates an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.

9to5Linux

COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

Coming two weeks after COSMIC 1.2, the COSMIC 1.3 release introduces the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect that makes your graphical session transparent. Frosted Glass can be tweaked from the Appearance page in COSMIC Settings, under the Style section.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Internet Society

The Need to Reimagine the WSIS Forum

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 confirmed that there is a strong appetite for global collaboration on digital development. But it also highlighted the need to rethink how the forum turns global commitments into measurable results.

How Local Peering Is Strengthening Africa’s Internet

Only 36% of people in Africa are online, according to 2025 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates. But every year, more are connecting, creating new opportunities to access education, government services, information, and economic growth.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2026

River application

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux 7.2, Third RC (rc3)

  
now out

 
IBM's Trouble is Also Red Hat's Problem [original]

  
One can expect the PIPs ("silent layoffs") to pick up pace

 
System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

  
System76 launches new-generation Adder Pro Linux laptop with a 2K OLED display, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB storage, NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics, and Intel Core Ultra 7 356H.

 
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

  
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 is now available as the third maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.

 
Society Needs Free Software [original]

  
Free software is computer software (code) that respects the liberty and will of its respective user or users

 
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

  
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.

 
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD

  
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.

 
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers

  
a pair of reports


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
I stopped using Google Maps in Android Auto and switched to an open-source navigator that respects my privacy

 
After almost two years, KDE Plasma’s animations finally look good again on Nvidia cards

  
If you've used KDE Plasma on an Nvidia card lately and felt the animations weren't as smooth as they could be, it's not just you

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Best of Killer Bundle, HYPERWIRED, Pulsebreaker, and More

  
new from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

  
COSMIC 1.3 desktop environment is now available with support for the Frosted Glass effect, updated components and translations, as well as various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Android Leftovers

  
LineageOS proves you can de-Google your Android phone without ruining your life

 
Every major Linux distro wants COSMIC, and it hasn't even finished its first year

  
The cool thing about Linux is that

 
I'm a serial Linux distro hopper - these 7 signs mean it's time to switch

  
If you're looking to try a different Linux distribution

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux at 6% in Africa [original]

  
It seems clear Windows sank again

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, the Web, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Graphics, Debian, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux

  
a pair of new episodes

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
FSF / Software Freedom Updates, Slop Industry Distorts the Meaning of Digital Sovereignty

  
Freedom issues in the news

 
News About Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 26.10, and "NVIDIA 610 Driver Coming Soon to the Official Ubuntu Repository"

  
Ubuntu leftovers

 
Applications: Scrcpy 4.1, Biopass, and Limine

  
software in GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
only 3 more for now

 
Games: SuperTuxKart Evolution, New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Can Counter-Strike 2 Run on GNU/Linux?

  
gaming leftovers

 
Google Summer of Code KDE Work, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME’s Built-in Night Light

  
KDE and GNOME leftovers

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Recent Fedora and IBM news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Commodore, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware projects

 
Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs

  
recent coverage

 
New Linux Patches Reveal What Comes Next From Intel

  
3 new picks or recent news

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

  
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 disk imaging/cloning tool is now available for download with reverse-connection network cloning support, Memtest86+ 8.10, improved support for netboot clients, and more.

 
Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

  
Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for download with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.

 
GNU/Linux Reaches 6% in Tanzania [original]

  
That's what statCounter is seeing anyway

 
Resilience Restored [original]

  
We envision no repetition of it

 
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Estimate Continues to Climb [original]

  
Based on the estimates from statCounter, the US plays a large part in this positive trend

 
today's howtos

  
howtos for now

 
Games: Denuvo DRM, CorsixTH 0.70, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Red Hat on Slop and Kubernetes News

  
redhat.com mostly

 
KDE Plasma 6.8 will finally fix the worst part of Spectacle

  
When you install Plasma, you also get excellent tools such as KDE Connect

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Without Open Standards, Nothing Fits

  
LibreOffice’s Italo Vignoli argues that open standards are not just technical details

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Site Community News [original]

  
We are now catching up with a backlog of online news

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Wireshark 4.6.7 Released; lots more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Debian 13.6 “Trixie” Released with 124 Bug Fixes and 120 Security Updates

  
Debian 13.6 is now available for download as a new point release to Debian 13 “Trixie” with 124 bug fixes and 120 security updates.

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Diablo IV, DLSS, Steam, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Maps Immersive Navigation seems to be rolling out for Android Auto

 
They promised Linux Mint could replace Windows—here's 3 ways it falls short

  
Linux Mint is probably the most recommended Linux distribution for people switching from Windows, and for good reason

 
These 5 distros prove that Linux isn’t immune to bloatware

  
In all honesty, “bloat” is an awkward term that’s subjective, with different meanings, and it’s probably overused

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Review: Artix 20260419

  
The Artix distribution is a member of the Arch Linux family

 
I tested COSMIC's new Frosted Glass effect, and it's way better than MacOS' Liquid Glass

  
This simply gorgeous Linux desktop just stole the UI crown from Apple's Liquid Glass

 
Rianne's August Birthday [original]

  
We've had time to reflect

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026

  
The 300th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 12th, 2026.