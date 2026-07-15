River is a serverless group chat application that operates over Freenet’s global peer-to-peer network.

Rooms persist without a dedicated host, central service, homeserver, relay or blockchain.

It offers browser-based access on desktop and mobile, together with an optional command-line client for automation, bots and AI agents.

Nobody runs a server for River, and nobody self-hosts: every room lives on Freenet, a network made up of the computers of the people who run it. Because the network caches and serves each room from nodes near whoever’s asking, a busy room gets more capacity as it gets more popular, the opposite of the server model where traffic is a bill someone has to pay.

This is free and open source software.