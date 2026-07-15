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Games: Best of Killer Bundle, HYPERWIRED, Pulsebreaker, and More
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Fanatical launch the Best of Killer Bundle with some good stuff for cheaps | GamingOnLinux
Fanatical are doing an "All Star Bundle Week" where multiple bundles will launch with some popular stuff - the first is the Best of Killer Bundle. It's another build your own bundle from with 5 + games at £1.20/Per item, 10 + games £1.00/Per item, 20 + games £0.95/Per item.
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HYPERWIRED is a great twist on arcade shoot 'em ups where you have to keep plugging in | GamingOnLinux
HYPERWIRED brings together the worlds of arcade shooters with some roguelike mechanics of repeatable runs and upgrades - but with a finite resources twist.
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Get a bundle of 12 narrative games for $10 from Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
You can build up your gaming library nicely with the Narrative 12 for $10 Humble Bundle - with some real gems included in it.
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GoldenEye and Perfect Dark inspired shooter Agent 64: Spies Never Die launches August 11 | GamingOnLinux
This looks like a serious amount of fun! Inspired by some classics like GoldenEye and Perfect Dark, the shooter Agent 64: Spies Never Die launches August 11th.
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If you love the classic Resident Evil then keep an eye on Pulsebreaker | GamingOnLinux
Inspired by classics from the PlayStation 1 era, Pulsebreaker is a back to basics survival horror game that looks like you'll need spare pants to play.
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Face the cold and various horrors in the spooky looking After Hell Freezes Over | GamingOnLinux
This upcoming indie survival game looks quite unusual with its mixture of atmospheric storytelling and immersive survival mechanics. After Hell Freezes Over is one I missed from a few months ago, swallowed up by the horrors of the overloaded inbox.
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Abyssal Merge is a multi-tasking fishing bullet hell | GamingOnLinux
Abyssal Merge looks just as crazy as it sounds with you needing multi-tasking skills to beat this unique upcoming bullet hell.