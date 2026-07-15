news
Distributions and Operating Systems: Haiku, openSUSE, Ubuntu, and More
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Jack Baty ☛ I unplugged the Mac Mini today
What this means is that I'm basically a full-time Linux user right now.
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HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, June 2026
This report covers hrev59754 through hrev59820.
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Asia Summit 2027 Call For Host
As the openSUSE.Asia Summit 2026 will be held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, the openSUSE.Asia Organization Committee is now inviting local openSUSE communities to submit proposals to host the 2027 summit.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Syslog-ng 4.12.0 available for Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute)
Recently I was asked if syslog-ng supports Ubuntu 26.04 (Ubuntu Resolute). Yes, and with the arrival of the syslog-ng 4.12.0 release we also provide ready-to-use packages for it. The release notes mention it, and info is in the Readme on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
I tend to mention FreeBSD and openSUSE more often in my blogs (personal preference), so today I installed Ubuntu 26.04 and tested syslog-ng myself.
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Ubuntu ☛ MAAS installation: bare metal provisioning is easier than ever
MAAS brings cloud-like automation to physical servers. It helps teams discover, commission, deploy, and repurpose machines from a central control plane, turning bare metal into a programmable resource.
But to experience that value, users first need to get MAAS up and running. That path is now cleaner and easier to follow. We’ve created new documentation to help you get started, providing a more direct installation and configuration workflow, using the MAAS snap and the PostgreSQL snap to simplify the setup of a complete MAAS environment.
This improvement makes it easier to try MAAS in a lab, build a proof of concept, or prepare a small deployment before moving to larger production environments.
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