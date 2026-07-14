news
Google Summer of Code KDE Work, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME’s Built-in Night Light
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K Desktop Environment/KDE
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Week 7: Gradient Widget Review Fixes
This is a weekly update from my Surveillance Giant 2026 project with KDE, improving effect widgets in Kdenlive, a free and open source video editor.
MR !911 opened and reviewed
Opened the Gradient widget MR this week, closing issue #1064 and referencing #2206. Jean-Baptiste reviewed it and flagged a few things.
Fixing the gradient render bug
The gradient bar was rendering as a flat, empty rectangle, only the stop handles below it showed color. Root cause: the native
QStyle::drawPrimitive(PE_Frame, ...)call added for frame styling was painting its interior background after the gradient fill, covering it completely under Breeze's style. Fixed by reordering the paint sequence, frame first, then the checkerboard-for-alpha and gradient fill inside the frame's content rect, so nothing gets overpainted.
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GSOC progress, Midterm and Upcoming goals
Hi everyone!! So we are halfway through our journey of GSOC 2026. It's time for the midterm and new status updates we have accomplished over the past 6 weeks.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #257 Pixel Density
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 3 to July 10.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Changing Night Light’s colour temperature during the day
Night Light Scheduler is a new GNOME Shell extension that lets you control how warm your screen is throughout the evening (or day). GNOME’s built-in Night Light feature offers a customisable daily schedule, and lets you pick a colour temperature that’s more or less orange (which will reduce blue light emitted by your device’s display). But that temperature you set holds the entire time Night Light is switched on. It eases in and out at each end but it never changes in between. For most of us, the default behaviour is fine. It’s set-and-forget to a fixed schedule.
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