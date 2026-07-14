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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ What Is Load Average in Linux: 1, 5, and 15 Minute Averages
Load average explained for Linux: what the three numbers from uptime and top mean, how they relate to CPU cores, and how to tell a busy system from an overloaded one.
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Jan Piet Mens ☛ Rediscovering reveal.js to PDF
For printing and handouts I want a PDF, but that’s always required a bit of manual work to convert the HTML to PDF, because the tools I tried back then didn’t produce the result I could get manually by opening in a Chrome browser with a ?print-pdf attached the the URL and then a judicious print-to-PDF and save.
My idea was to automate that, and I was prompted a few days ago to revisit decktape.
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Dan Q ☛ Today I Rescued 7,234 Old GIFs
This week, GlitchyZorua brought to my attention the Ibiblio Icon Browser, a collection of many thousands of GIF icons curated in the 1990s by Gioacchino La Vecchia. Glitchy’s goal was to archive a copy of all of the icons, which was turning out to be… challenging.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on Fedora 44
Changing the time zone on Fedora 44 sounds simple, and in most cases it is.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Needrestart on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
When you manage Ubuntu servers in production, package updates are never just about installing new versions.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Subversion on Fedora 44
Version control isn’t just a Git conversation anymore — plenty of production environments, especially in enterprise, government, and legacy CI/CD pipelines, still lean heavily on Subversion (SVN).
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